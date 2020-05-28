Will Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi bomb launch on a digital platform?

If it were a world without the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi bomb would have dropped on Eid. But thanks to unusual circumstances, no movies have been released in the past two months. And there are no theaters to reopen soon. Given the scenario, trade news is full of rumors that Laxmmi Bomb makers plan to launch it online.



One report said: "It is true that the film will now be released on an OTT platform. Although there was initially some disagreement, they are all now on the same page. The film will be released online." The report also indicated that the official announcement has not been made since the team requires a month to prepare the project. Some post-production work remains and the team is waiting for the crash to end.

In addition, the producers have collectively decided to involve a minimum number of people to prepare their film, after the closing, following the guidelines of social distancing. Therefore, the movie will have to wait at least a month after the lock is lifted, before it can be released on the OTT platform. The creators have not yet finalized a release date.

Despite being stagnant, Laxmmi Bomb has already brought a lot of money to producers, the report mentions. "Generally, digital rights to a great movie are sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film will not have a theatrical release and will be sold immediately to digital, they have come at a huge price. It has been se sold for a staggering 125 crore crore, but while the number is huge considering digital rates, what should not be forgotten is that it had the potential to win over Rs 200 million at the box office despite a crash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most I wanted Bhai. Therefore, the total revenue the team will generate from them is much lower, "the source explained in the report.

So all Akshay Kumar fans will soon see him on the OTT platform with Laxmmi Bomb.