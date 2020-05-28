Why space force is not what you expect it to be

It's easy to get into the Space Force thinking it's The office, but with space.
It's stars The office star Steve Carell, was created by Carell and The office showrunner Greg Daniels, and it's essentially a comedy in the workplace about the team of people who work at Space Force. But Space force It is not The office.
The office He focused on the staff of a paper company who turns out to be hilarious and / or ridiculous and / or is in love, but the Space Force comedy comes from a slightly different place. The role is not intrinsically fun, but the concept of assembling a branch of the military operating in space is, according to this show.
How are soldiers trained to be astronauts as well? How do you design suits for them to wear? How do you handle social media for the military in space? Do weapons work in space? Do you need weapons in space? What do you need to fight in space? The questions that have to be asked become really absurd, but they also feel like real questions that the people actually tasked with putting together the true Space Force might be asking.
This all results in a non-Jim Halpert comedy pranking Dwight Schrute as Michael Scott burns his foot on his George Foreman grill. It's a little bit more subtle, a little bit more silent and absurd, and a little bit more alarming if you consider that it all started when the President ordered the start of a new military branch called Space Force, and that many of the characters on the show have counterparts from the real life.
Ben Schwartz, who plays Space Force media manager F. Tony Scarapiducci, spoke about the real-life aspects of the show when we spoke to him earlier this week.
"I'm not playing the actual media manager for Space Force, but during filming I found out that there is someone who has my exact job," he tells us: "It's so funny, I didn't even think about it when it was happening. I've never been a part of something where things are happening so parallel. "
There are some definite parallels between the show and Space Force's real-life progression, though Schwartz says the show really was ahead of real life. It all started with the idea that Space Force is a fun concept.
"I think they were just toying with the idea that this is something new called Space Force, especially when they started writing it. It wasn't even funded until we finished filming, the last week we filmed," he says. "There is so much comedy in the idea of a new military branch that is militarizing space. What does that mean? What can we do with it? And Greg and Steve went crazy."
Steve Carell confirmed this in a Netflix video posted on Twitter, referring to the origins of the series "There was no show. There was no idea. It was really based on nothing except the name that made everyone laugh."
Schwartz hopes that most of the show will be fictional.
"I don't think we do anything that is too real," he says. "As in the second episode, a chimpanzee and a dog are in space together. So I hope there will be very few real reflections of what is actually happening in Space Force on our television show. That would be problematic."
He's also really looking forward to a second season, which we'd also like to ask with all the unanswered questions we have after watching the entire first season.
"If you watch Greg Daniels shows, their second seasons are so rich in character development," says Schwartz. "If you see Parksyou look at The office, that's very exciting to watch. I can't wait to see what that looks like. "
Here we hope to find out.
Space force It comes out at midnight PT tonight on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLadf87a12fd4ee8f5f65b9f3080cb46e016%%MINIFYHTMLadf87a12fd4ee8f5f65b9f3080cb46e017%