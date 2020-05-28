Why space force is not what you expect it to be

It's easy to get into the Space Force thinking it's The office, but with space.

It's stars The office star Steve Carell, was created by Carell and The office showrunner Greg Daniels, and it's essentially a comedy in the workplace about the team of people who work at Space Force. But Space force It is not The office.

The office He focused on the staff of a paper company who turns out to be hilarious and / or ridiculous and / or is in love, but the Space Force comedy comes from a slightly different place. The role is not intrinsically fun, but the concept of assembling a branch of the military operating in space is, according to this show.

How are soldiers trained to be astronauts as well? How do you design suits for them to wear? How do you handle social media for the military in space? Do weapons work in space? Do you need weapons in space? What do you need to fight in space? The questions that have to be asked become really absurd, but they also feel like real questions that the people actually tasked with putting together the true Space Force might be asking.