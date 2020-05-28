Why doesn't Rachel Lindsay expect Hannah Brown to change?

Then Hannah Brown She was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live video, apologized in a statement, and promised to "do better." However, Rachel Lindsay he doesn't expect Brown to change.

High schoolThe season 13 star explained why during Thursday's episode Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast

Lindsay said Brown is "trained by an audience,quot; that supports her and said these fans can be "intense." As a result, she said, "She is going to do what she was doing before."

The television celebrity and lawyer noted that he had not spoken to Brown since his last discussion of an apology.

"She needs to refer to her team," said Lindsay, "because that is what she has done from now on."

As Bachelor Nation will remember, Brown received a backlash after she posted a video of herself singing the words to DaBaby"Rockstar," including the N word. While Brown initially claimed he did not believe he had said the word, he later issued an apology.

"I owe you an important apology," he wrote in a statement shared with Instagram Stories. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that in public or in private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."