Why doesn't Rachel Lindsay expect Hannah Brown to change?

Then Hannah Brown She was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live video, apologized in a statement, and promised to "do better." However, Rachel Lindsay he doesn't expect Brown to change.
High schoolThe season 13 star explained why during Thursday's episode Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast
Lindsay said Brown is "trained by an audience,quot; that supports her and said these fans can be "intense." As a result, she said, "She is going to do what she was doing before."
The television celebrity and lawyer noted that he had not spoken to Brown since his last discussion of an apology.
"She needs to refer to her team," said Lindsay, "because that is what she has done from now on."
As Bachelor Nation will remember, Brown received a backlash after she posted a video of herself singing the words to DaBaby"Rockstar," including the N word. While Brown initially claimed he did not believe he had said the word, he later issued an apology.
"I owe you an important apology," he wrote in a statement shared with Instagram Stories. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that in public or in private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
In a separate video from Instagram Live, Lindsay claimed that she contacted Brown directly. She said she wanted the season 15 celebrity to know how she was feeling and challenged her to use her "platform to correct that mistake."
During an interview in Viall's archivesLindsay claimed that she had "multiple conversations,quot; with Brown, including through phone calls, text messages, and direct messages, and said that the Dancing with the stars The winner asked for their opinion.
"I was so sorry. I was so upset. I was embarrassed. I was admitting I was wrong, and said I wanted to go to a Live," Lindsay told the host and Bachelor Nation member. Nick Viall. "She was going to go first and then bring me. Twice, she hung up the phone with me to say, 'OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to get ready.'" Hours later, nothing. Then we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that he wanted to make a statement. "
She also explained why she was "disappointed,quot; that Brown decided to apologize through a statement rather than through Instagram Live.
"The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because, her words, & # 39; a statement would be insincere & # 39;. Hannah said that. & # 39; It felt disgusting to make a statement & # 39 ; ", he continued. "And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she didn't feel that it was, and felt that God had wanted her. To use her platform for a purpose. older. And she was going to step forward and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement' was extremely disappointing because, you said that yourself It was untrue. So why did you decide to do a ruthless action? I am very confused by that. "
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison
After "that door closed," Lindsay decided to speak.
"I can't be the only black female lead and not talk about a white bachelorette party publicly saying the N-word to your 2.8 million followers," Lindsay said during Thursday's podcast episode. "I have to say something about it because it affects me directly."
Meanwhile, Brown has remained silent on social media.
In addition to speaking about Brown, Lindsay spoke about how she has been "very vocal about increasing diversity,quot; within The Bachelor franchise. In fact, she said she "left,quot; after Mike Johnson It was not chosen as the last lead.
"Because I think at this point, you've basically said exactly who you are by not choosing it. You don't want to," he said. "Because at the end of the day, you have the power to do whatever you want. You can make an audience fall in love or hate someone. I've seen it. It has happened to me. And the fact that you are still, 24 seasons have passed. And I said this, the last Bachelor was Peter (Weber) and I said: We've had 24 Peters. We have had 24 of them. They all look alike. Put them in a photo. There's no difference. At this point, it depends on the franchise why we don't have a person of color who is the leader. I can't make excuses for it. I can't try to see it any other way. Anyway, the fact that we haven't had a black male lead when we've had qualified people is in the franchise. "
To listen to the full episode of the podcast, go to Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.
