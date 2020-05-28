Why does a Democratic pollster want a Joe Biden-Elizabeth Warren ticket?

%MINIFYHTML3c3b9c8cfefadbdbd47e4c005bbc7a7e13%

Senator Elizabeth Warren did not rank first or second, even in her home state of Massachusetts, during her time in the 2020 primary race.

But a well-known Democratic strategist believes that Warren's presence on the party ticket with alleged presidential nominee Joe Biden is the key to winning the general election.

Stan Greenberg, a pollster known for studying the famous "Reagan Democrats,quot; and working with world leaders from Bill Clinton to Nelson Mandela, urges Biden's campaign to choose Warren as his vice presidential candidate, according to a Politico report on Thursday.

"I think the data is clear," he told the store.

According to Politico, Greenberg presented two top battlefield surveys conducted by his company to top Biden campaign officials earlier this month, arguing that the former vice president's biggest problem ahead of the general election against Republican President Donald Trump was unifying the Democratic party around him, after an apology. considered the most moderate alternative to Senator Bernie Sanders and Warren's progressive populist campaigns. According to polls, Biden actually lags behind Sanders supporters than Hillary Clinton at a similar point in the cycle in 2016. While 15 percent of the Vermont senator's supporters said they would not vote for Clinton according to a poll July 2016, Greenberg's firm found that 20 percent said they would not vote for Biden.

Other polls have found similar levels of skepticism among Sanders' supporters, after months of hard-fought policy debates about health care and other government reforms.

"The biggest threat to Democrats in 2020 is the lack of support and withdrawal of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters," Greenberg wrote in a slide show titled, "The Obvious Solution," according to Politico. .

For Greenberg, including Warren, and his core message about tackling a "rigged,quot; system, would be the easiest way to get the party together.

His analysis also appears to be underpinned by the somewhat surprising results of a Morning Consult survey released Wednesday.

As Warren struggled to expand his appeal beyond white, wealthy, and college-educated voters during his primary career, this week's new poll found that it had the largest net positive impact on Biden's candidacy, especially among young voters, Blacks and Hispanics. other potential candidates, including former primary rivals such as California Senator Kamala Harris and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Warren, however, also benefited from being "the best known of the potential candidates featured in the poll."

Biden, who has vowed to choose a career partner, said Wednesday that he plans to announce his selection around August 1.

Warren has said she would be willing to be Biden's running mate, despite her stylistic differences and long-standing political disagreements. The New York Times He also reported last week that he has been calling on former President Barack Obama to make it clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help Biden.

Greenberg told Politician that he had never worked for Warren; His clients include more moderate political figures such as Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as cooperations such as Boeing, BP and Microsoft. But as Politico reported, Greenberg allegedly met Warren during a handful of policy dinners with his wife, Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, with whom the Bay State senator has often collaborated on legislation.

His report to Biden's campaign, which was first reported earlier this month by the Times, occurs when the alleged nominee tries to appeal to the left after the sometimes bitter primaries. Some progressives say putting Warren on the ticket should be part of that effort.

While some of Sanders' toughest supporters continue to mistrust Warren, other campaign leaders have openly promoted her. California Rep Ro Khanna, who was one of the first sponsors and co-chair of Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, recently wrote on Twitter that Biden should choose Warren, citing his work and influence on the latest coronavirus relief bill passed by House Democrats.

"She needs to be on the ticket," Khanna wrote.