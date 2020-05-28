Whitesnake founder David Coverdale criticizes people's ignorance of COVID-19 protocols

%MINIFYHTML96f43d622f563095a81f434e63bb3eb313%

When he expressed his disbelief at those who refuse to follow the guidelines, the singer of & # 39; Is This Love & # 39; recognizes that it is among the most exposed to the new coronavirus.

White Snake star David Coverdale It has attacked people who refuse to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, calling their ignorance "impressive."

At 68, the "Is This Love" singer is among the most exposed to the virus, and he can't believe how many people just can't follow the rules.

He tells Ultimate Classic Rock, "I see that some people take protocols seriously and others just ignore it completely, like they're immune to the worst biblical challenge we've had in millennia. It's impressive to me."

"I don't know if it is arrogance or the imagination that they are immune for whatever reason."

Whitesnake was one of the first acts forced to scrap tour commitments due to the coronavirus, which has now claimed more than 100,000 lives in the United States, where David calls home.

"At my age, I have to be very careful," adds Coverdale, revealing that recovery from knee surgery has been hampered by the pandemic. "I cannot solve my health problems because hospitals are dealing with victims of life-threatening viruses," he explains.

"We will get through it. The reason we have survived hundreds of thousands of years is because we adapt. We have to, we have not been given any other choice. But it is a great thing to adapt to."