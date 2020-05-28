White man accused of racial profiling of black male businessmen in gym loses office lease after viral video

And other! A man identified as Tom Austin reportedly lost his office lease after being accused of racially denouncing a group of black male businessmen while at the gym, located in an office building.

Not surprisingly, Tim has lost his lease because of this. According to @StarTribune, the CEO of the Ackerberg Group, Stuart Ackerberg, owner of the building, stated: "I shared with him that he did not believe it was handled well and there are other ways to do it," he said. "It is unfortunate. Our goal is to create a safe and welcoming experience for everyone."

In an email, Austin later admitted, after losing the bare minimum, that he did not handle the situation properly and should have taken care of his business. "I should have handled it differently," he said in an email. "It is not my job to have done anything."

This occurs a day after George Floyd's fatal arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a day after Amy Cooper called police about a black man and falsely accused him of threatening her.

All four officers involved lost their jobs, and Amy Cooper also lost her job, in addition to her dog.

