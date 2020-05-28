"When is it enough?" – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLba3e068145e87afdcee45b2391cd7dc314% %MINIFYHTMLba3e068145e87afdcee45b2391cd7dc314%

– As the Dallas City Council considers a property tax increase of up to 8%, taxpayers across the Metroplex are waiting to see if their leaders will do the same.

Spring is generally when homeowners protest about their property taxes. But for many, a different kind of fight is already underway.

"There really is no job I can apply for, honestly," said Darrin Klice, who has been unemployed since February. "Very, very few."

Klice, the father of four children, is struggling to find work during the pandemic.

Records show that the property value of your Ellis County home increased this year. But with no income, Klice said he can barely understand paying this tax bill, let alone one that follows a tax increase.

"At some point it is, Cuándo When is it enough?" Klice said.

Last year, Texas lawmakers passed a law that requires voters to pass any property tax increase that exceeds 3.5%.

But an exception allows entities to raise taxes without a choice in the event of a "disaster."

That warning could possibly allow local governments to approve property tax increases amid the consequences of COVID-19.