What You Need to Know About IRS Prepaid Stimulus Cards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To the surprise of many Americans, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent some of the final stimulus payments in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card.

This last-minute curved ball from the IRS has left many of the more than four million who received these cards with questions.

How do I recognize the card?

As it has often been confused with spam, this is what to look for.

The card will come in a white envelope with a return address from Omaha, Nebraska.

On the front of the card there will be a Visa logo and on the back, a Metabank icon.

The envelope will also include information that explains how to activate the Economic Impact Payment Card (EIP) by visiting eipcard.com.

Will I be charged a fee for using it?

In most of the cases, no. You can use it in stores and make purchases online like any other Visa debit card.

You can also go to a bank or use any ATM to withdraw cash. However, to avoid being charged a fee, you can only do this once, unless the ATM is in the card's network

What ATMs are there on the card network?

To find out who is closest to you, go to eipcard.com. Most in-network ATMs in North Texas are located at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Target stores.

What if you accidentally threw out the card?

If you lose your card, you can call customer service at 1.800.240.8100.

For cards with more than one name, only the primary cardholder (who appears first on the card) can make the call. A replacement will cost you $ 7.50.