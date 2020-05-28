What will $ 900 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML65fef08d44c33f994a65b2942ab97f1d13%

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to searching for apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $ 900 / month.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

18416 Monica St. (Bagley)

Priced at $ 805 / mo, this 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 18416 Monica St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building includes a garage space. Pet lovers are in luck – this property is dog and cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, quite manageable, and has some transportation options.

910 Seward St.

Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 910 Seward St. It is listed at $ 815 / mo for its 750 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, and an elevator. The unit also comes with a deck, wood floors, and central heat.

According to the Walk Score evaluation, the area around this address is walkable, very bikeable, and has some transportation options.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Here's a 705-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. that also costs $ 815 / mo.

In the unit, you will find a balcony. The building has a secure entrance, on-site laundry and a lift. Good news for animal lovers – this rental is suitable for cats and dogs.

Based on the Walk Score evaluation, this location is somewhat walkable, bikeable, and has some transit options.

14536 Chatham St. (Brightmoor)

Located at 14536 Chatham St., here is a 1,150-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath unit that is listed for $ 825 / mo.

The listing promises a deck and hardwood floors in the unit. The building offers a garage space. Animals are not allowed. Rent does not require a lease fee.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat manageable by bike, and does not offer many public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here's a 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 850 Whitmore Road that costs $ 850 / mo.

The building has a secure entrance and assigned parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, central heating, wood floors and a walk in closet. This rental is cat friendly. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

Based on Walk Walk ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively manageable by bike, and has some transit options.

