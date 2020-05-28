What will $ 1,200 cost you? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLee21ba64f231eaf3a4d54f0e0a3e70d613%

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $ 1,200 / month.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

1538 Center St. (Downtown)

Priced at $ 1,150 / mo, this 520 square foot one bedroom, one bath home is located at 1538 Center St.

In the unit you can expect a mix of wood and carpet flooring and laundry in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck – this rental is dog and cat friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise,quot;, has some bike infrastructure, and has excellent traffic.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Branch)

Then there is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It is priced at $ 1,200 / mo for its 1,220 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking, secure entry and on-site laundry. In the unit you can expect a dishwasher and a walk in closet. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly. The list specifies a $ 250 pet deposit.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, highly walkable, and has some transportation options.

417 Mount Vernon St.

Located at 417 Mount Vernon St., here is an 841-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bath spot that's also listed for $ 1,200 / mo.

In the unit, the listing promises a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher. The building has assigned parking and secure entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, fairly bikeable, and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Priced at $ 1,200 / mo, this 1,154-square-foot, three-and-a-half and a half bath apartment is located at 3670 Chrysler Drive.

The amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge and on-site management. The apartment also has a balcony. No pets allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly to those on foot, has some bike infrastructure, and has some nearby public transportation options.

497 Prentis St. (Midtown)

Finally, there is this two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located at 497 Prentis St. It is listed for $ 1,200 / mo.

The listing promises hardwood floors in the apartment. Rent is cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this direction has excellent walking ability, is easy to get around by bike, and has some nearby public transportation options.

