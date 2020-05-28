What was phase one of the reopening of Massachusetts like for you?

%MINIFYHTMLcba4afa7e3ec06f0ff89682158edf3ab13%

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Massachusetts's gradual reopening plan last Monday, and while there have been mixed reactions since the report was released, it's likely you have already seen or experienced some changes around it. Some have returned to work in an office or laboratory, others may shop through sidewalk pickup, and perhaps many others are content to observe beach visitors from afar and do not plan to decrease their distance measurements. social until a coronavirus vaccine is available. We want to know: What is Massachusetts reopening like for you?

If you are a business owner reopening its doors, how has your commercial space changed? If your office reopened, how does it feel to go back to work and leave your home? How was your first haircut in months? Have you started playing basketball or tennis in a reopened recreation facility? How are the stores in your city? Are the restaurants ready for dinner on the patio? Did you go to the beach last weekend? Or maybe you just stopped by to watch the scene? We want to know what you see and experience as the state reopens.

Tell us what the state's reopening plan is like for you in the form below, or send your photos to [email protected], and your answer may appear in a future Boston.com article.

