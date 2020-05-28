What to Expect From Today's Unemployment Numbers: Live Updates

Total unemployment claims in the United States are expected to exceed 40 million.
Forecasters expect the Labor Department's weekly report on jobless claims on Thursday morning to show another 2.1 million claims last week, according to MarketWatch, leading to the last 40 million since the coronavirus pandemic. began to devastate the US economy. USA At the middle of March.
The latest claims may not only be the result of new layoffs, but also evidence that states are making their way through a delay. And over counting in some places and under counting in others makes it difficult to measure layoffs accurately.
Under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Congress passed an expanded palette of unemployment benefits that included self-employed, self-employed, workers, and others who would not normally qualify under state rules. But many states, inundated with applicants, were slow to implement the program, and those eligible may not yet be fully reflected.
"When we think about what to do when benefits expire, it would be helpful to know how many people actually get them," he said. Elizabeth Pancotti, research assistant at the National Office of Economic Research. The Labor Department reports may be the best source of information, he said, but they offer an "incomplete picture."
World markets were largely higher on Thursday, despite mounting tension between the United States and China and expectations for another grim report on the United States labor market.
Shares in London and Frankfurt rose roughly 0.5 percent in early trading after a mixed day on Wall Street. Other indicators were equally positive but restricted. US Treasury bond prices. USA They fell, indicating better investor sentiment.
Future markets forecast that Wall Street would match European gains when US markets opened later on Thursday.
Investors ruled out the heated rhetoric between the United States and China about Hong Kong, which caused the semi-autonomous Chinese city Hang Seng index to drop 0.8 percent at the end of the trading day. Instead, they focused on efforts to shake off the effects of blockages aimed at stopping the coronavirus outbreak.
In South Korea, the central bank cut interest rates in an effort to rekindle growth. Philip Lowe, the governor of Australia's central bank, suggested that the recession there might not be as bad as expected. Japanese stocks rose more than 2 percent, the biggest gain among major markets, a day after leaders approved a new stimulus package.
Not all market indicators were positive. Oil prices fell in the futures markets due to persistent concerns about oversupply.
Since March, when the crisis began to shut down companies en masse, a generation of professionals has watched careers enter a state of suspended animation. Hiring has been depleted, progress has stopped, job searches have been suspended, and new companies are in jeopardy. As a result, even high-income and well-connected people suddenly find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
"There is deep uncertainty," said Alisa Cohn, an executive coach who works with companies like Google and Pfizer. "We are not just in a waiting pattern. We are on our way to a new place, but we don't know what it looks like."
In March, Hasti Nazem, 35, left a company that he helped found. Two months later, the job market has exploded, promising prospects have been exhausted, and she is caught in limbo. You are mining your network for presentations, but you don't have a full-time job yet.
"I mainly get Zoom calls with strangers," he said.
Wall Street rose for the second day on Wednesday as investors focused on the prospect of an economic recovery.
The S,amp;P 500 rose 1.5 percent, after swinging between profit and loss earlier in the day, as weakness in the big tech stocks offset gains in other parts of the market. The S,amp;P 500 was up 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
Wednesday's negotiation reflected optimism about a return to normalcy as states and national governments lift restrictions on staying home. Businesses that will benefit as buyers will be able to return to stores and people will start to travel again among the best in the S,amp;P 500. Nordstrom, Gap and Kohl & # 39; s each rose more than 14 percent.
Although stocks have continued their recovery from the lows in late March, the rally has become less stable than it was before, with the S,amp;P 500 alternating between profit and loss as expectations for an eventual recovery from the global pandemic Coronaviruses have come against the reality that the damage is still severe and is likely to continue for some time.
On Wednesday, investors cheered up with the news of fiscal stimulus proposals from the European Union and Japan. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved more than $ 1 trillion in stimulus money. In Brussels, the European Commission seemed to be about to introduce expansive financial measures to support the bloc. Shares in Europe mostly ended higher.
But uncertainty continued about relations between the United States and China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that the State Department no longer considered Hong Kong will have significant autonomy under Chinese rule, a move that indicated the Trump administration would likely end some or all of the United States government's special trade and economic relations with the territory in southern China.
The American division of the bakery chain. Le Pain Quotidien filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, a sign of the damage the pandemic has inflicted on the informal industry. To keep some of its stores open, the company has proposed a sale to the restaurant company. Aurify Brands.
Social distancing measures, implemented to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, have hurt sales of chewing gum and mints, the Hershey Company He said Wednesday in a regulatory filing to announce a bond offering. Demand for some products increased when the pandemic started, but has since stabilized. The company said it expected the pandemic to have a significant impact on earnings in the second quarter, when closing orders were established.
The reports were contributed by Patricia Cohen, Mohammed Hadi, David Gelles, David Yaffe-Bellany, Carlos Tejada and Gregory Schmidt.
