WGA Seeks Paid Parental Leave, Protections Against Sexual Harassment In Conversations – Up News Info

The WGA, in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and television deal, is asking companies for paid parental leave and increased guarantees against sexual harassment to make it easier for writers to balance family and work demands. , and be able to count on a workplace free of harassment.

"In this negotiation, we need protections to make our workplaces safer as well as friendlier for a better work-life balance for all writers," the union's negotiating committee said Thursday in its latest message. to members about their contract proposals. Talks with management's AMPTP began on May 18 after the union's current contract, due to expire on May 1, was extended to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Three years ago, we secured up to eight weeks of unpaid parental leave for writers on the MBA (Minimum Basic Agreement)," the union said. “The provision was the first of its kind in an independent union agreement. This time, we are looking for a paid benefit for new parents, including foster and adoptive parents.

“We have heard from countless writers about how difficult it is to manage work and bond with a new addition to the family, without any benefit to financial security. Studios provide paid parental leave to their own employees; It is only fair that writers enjoy the same consideration and security.

“Paid vacations would be financed by employer contributions and administered through the Health Fund. The MBA benefit would be coordinated with other income replacement benefits that some states provide in connection with pregnancy and parental leave. ”

The union said it is also seeking greater protections against sexual harassment in writers' rooms. "The studios are responsible for providing a safe and harassment-free workplace," he said today. However, even after exposure to high-profile predators in our industry, many writers feel that the current system does not provide them with adequate protection. We intend to work with studios to create a writer-specific program designed for our unique workplaces, including training for those in senior positions who work with writers and support staff. "

The union noted, however, that “training is not the end of it. We want to make sure that complaints are fully addressed. Writers should be informed when filing a complaint that they have the right to have a union representative with them. They need to receive a copy of any report on the outcome of an investigation. We are also advocating for third-party reporting across the industry to address the ability of stalkers to move from one study to another without control. ”

The negotiating committee also said it is seeking a minimum 12-hour shift between business days. "Writers' rooms that regularly operate long, unlimited hours are detrimental to all writers and disproportionately affect those with families. We propose a minimum response time of 12 hours for writers. This is based on other union and union contracts that include response periods to protect the health, safety and quality of life of its members. "

The guild also said it wants an extra week of paid vacation for daytime writers, who work "year-round and face a daunting delivery schedule to meet the need for an endless stream of screenplays." We are proposing to decrease the number of years they must work to qualify for a third week of vacation. "

In previous statements, the union's negotiating committee has said it advocates a general increase in minimum wages; tiered bonds for waste transmission; greater protections for your pension plan; first-time waste for theatrical films being shown in foreign markets, and better terms and conditions for comedy variety writers on subscriber-based broadcast programs.

