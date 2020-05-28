Weekend Squall Threat Raises Concerns About Wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The suffocating temperatures that have baked the San Francisco Bay Area will begin to drop Wednesday night, but a new weather concern lurked on the horizon: a weekend storm front with the potential for thunderstorms.

A late winter dry season has left much of the San Francisco Bay area mired in severe drought conditions. Record heat in recent days has further drained the moisture from the dry tinder hills, creating wildfire conditions.

Although there were rains in the Bay Area in April and May, they failed to compensate for the accumulated deficit the first February without rain since 1864.

Calfire was already reporting an increase in forest fires this year. From January 1, 2020 to May 24, 2020, state officials said there were 1,506 fires that burned 1,967 acres. Compared from January 1, 2019 to May 24, 2019, there were 884 fires covering 1,677 acres.

The National Weather Service said a heat warning would remain on the Bay Area until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday. Then the high pressure system that has been stationed over the Pacific will move east.

The move opens the door to a low-pressure system that has been slowly moving toward the region from the northern Hawaiian Islands. The system will be packing rains and thunderstorms.

"For what it's worth, the latest lightning detection networks are already picking up some lightning near the top low," meteorologists from the weather service said. "The chances of thunderstorms seem more likely on Saturday as the upper drop in the colder core progresses. The best opportunity for thunderstorms will be over the north and east of the bay on Saturday and early Saturday morning. ”

When it comes to rain showers, forecasters said North Bay could receive 1/4 to 1/2 inches by the time the showers move.