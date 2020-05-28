Weather Postpones SpaceX's First Astronaut Launch From Florida – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLcd60a20a221a747416c06e94feca607913%

Stormy weather thwarted a landmark moment for private rocket company SpaceX and NASA, forcing Florida launch directors to postpone what would have been the first flight of American astronauts into orbit from American soil in nine years.

The countdown, which became especially suspenseful due to changing weather conditions, stopped just 16 minutes and 54 seconds before the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour trip to the Station. International Space.

SpaceX will make a second attempt on Saturday afternoon to launch astronauts aboard its new Dragon Crew capsule.

The presence of visiting dignitaries, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and SpaceX billionaire President Elon Musk, added to the high-pressure mood at the Kennedy Space Center.

In the end, it was an atmosphere charged with electricity, literally, causing SpaceX and NASA to scour the launch, even as the rocket was being loaded with fuel.

LIGHTING THREAT

"There was not really a thunderstorm, but there was concern that if we launched it it could cause lightning," said NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.

Launch Director Mike Taylor cited a series of unspecified "weather violations,quot; for stopping the mission, culminating a day of intermittent rain and a tornado warning.

Still, Bridenstine sounded an optimistic note, calling the aborted countdown a valuable "wet dress rehearsal."

"This was an important milestone, just today," he said on NASA television. "We learn a lot every time we do these things."

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, had been tethered to their seats for just over two hours before the launch was suspended. NASA's internet broadcast showed the two men sitting side by side in white helmeted flight suits when the postponement was announced.

"Everyone did very well today. It was a great practice, and we will do it again on Saturday," Hurley said just before leaving the capsule.

Technicians in black suits and face masks then escorted the two astronauts through the 265-foot (80-meter) launch tower for the return trip to their quarantine facility.

Astronauts reportedly took off from the same launch pad used in 2011 by the last flight of NASA's space shuttle, which was piloted by Hurley. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to orbit aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

For Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, SpaceX's first manned launch represents yet another milestone for reusable rockets that his company pioneered to make spaceflight less expensive. SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002 and formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, had never before brought humans into orbit, only cargo.

It would also mark the first time that commercially developed space vehicles owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA have brought Americans into orbit.

NASA has awarded nearly $ 8 billion combined to SpaceX and Boeing Co for the development of rival space launch systems.

The last time NASA launched astronauts into space aboard a new vehicle was four decades ago at the start of the shuttle program.

The two astronauts are NASA employees under contract to fly with SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California. The plans require them to remain on the space station for several weeks, assisting a short-handed crew aboard the orbital laboratory.

Wednesday's result was a disappointment to Trump, who made the trip to Florida for what he hoped would show a triumphant moment for the United States as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The president left Cape Canaveral shortly after the countdown stopped, but said he would return on Saturday.

