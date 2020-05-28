"We are going to have soccer in the fall,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLd6f4c3114efe0dcc69412be4a89e1fcf13%

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano says fans will be We will be playing soccer again at Folsom Field this fall.

He's just not sure, right now, if CU fans will be able to see him in Folsom with them.

"I think we will have soccer in the fall," DiStefano told The Post during a telephone interview on Thursday morning.

"And it will be one of (these) two environments: with very few people or empty stadiums. And it will still be on television. And I think the public really wants to have the opportunity to watch college football this year."

DiStefano is Chairman of the CEO Pac-12 Group, the governing body of the conference. His statement is the most definitive so far by a CU official, on record, that the league intends to play soccer this calendar year despite campus and civic closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. .

The Buffs chancellor said there is a possibility that viewers will be whittled down or dropped entirely in the fall, depending on public health and the framework set by county and state officials in the coming months. CU athletics department officials say they have hired an outside company to study reduced-seat scenarios and propose new health and safety guidelines at Folsom Field, which has a capacity of 50,163.

"We will see what comes out of our government offices and our counties," DiStefano continued. “But there are ways to have social distancing and obviously many, or few, people in the stadium. I don't know how we would solve that, logistically, but that's certainly a possibility. "

CU is expected to host Fresno State in its first game at Folsom Field on September 12.

DiStefano announced Tuesday that on-campus learning would return in the fall, with new security measures and social distancing measures. Later that day, the Pac-12 announced that volunteer on-campus training for student-athletes could begin as early as June 15.

But the CU chancellor said finding a common date for the Pac-12 preseason training camps or a resumption of spring soccer, which the Buffs were forced to postpone, will be more difficult.

"One of the things we said in our (Tuesday) statement, and I'm sure it's similar for other conferences, is that a lot depends on where our states are and where our counties are," he said.

"We are looking at Boulder County and the Boulder County Public Health Directorate as well as the Governor's Office … so it may not be that we can all do the same thing at the same time." We believe that we can all start volunteer training on the 15th. ”