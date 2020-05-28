Watch Lindsay Lohan and more at haircut night in America

Dizzy because it's Haircut night in America. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new CBS special presented by Jerry O & # 39; Connell and Rebecca Romijn with nothing less than Lindsay Lohan Combing her hair remotely with the help of her stylist.

%MINIFYHTML8ab8d332cbe0d061af9d9b4727ed429014% %MINIFYHTML8ab8d332cbe0d061af9d9b4727ed429014%

"This is going to be big, Long Island hair," O & # 39; Connell tells Lohan as she makes her locks.

In addition to Lohan and the hosts, Haircut night in America characteristics Kelly OsbourneOlympic Lindsey Vonnhockey star P.K. Subban, and front-line workers who are guided through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes. Desperate times call for desperate measures as most salons and hair salons across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.