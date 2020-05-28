Watch Lindsay Lohan and more at haircut night in America

Dizzy because it's Haircut night in America. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new CBS special presented by Jerry O & # 39; Connell and Rebecca Romijn with nothing less than Lindsay Lohan Combing her hair remotely with the help of her stylist.
"This is going to be big, Long Island hair," O & # 39; Connell tells Lohan as she makes her locks.
In addition to Lohan and the hosts, Haircut night in America characteristics Kelly OsbourneOlympic Lindsey Vonnhockey star P.K. Subban, and front-line workers who are guided through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes. Desperate times call for desperate measures as most salons and hair salons across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We decided to do a service to the United States," says Romijn in the previous exclusive preview.
Some of the best stylists in the nation will provide a "long cut,quot; experience with participants and reveal tips and tricks for viewers who are also trying to fix their hair. The special took place entirely remotely with established security precautions.
"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little shaggy. So grab your scissors and join us for a night of celebrity-supervised makeup, stars, laughter, tips and haircuts at celebrity homes. best stylists in the world "executive producer Tom Forman he said in a statement.
No matter the outcome, celebrities will reveal their new ‘do at the end of the special.
Haircut night in America airs Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
