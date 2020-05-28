Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis surprise the cast with joy

Hollywood cannot stop and will not stop cheering Navarro.
Almost six months after Netflix viewers first introduced themselves to the talented cast of EncourageMany celebrities cannot help but are still scared when given the opportunity to chat with them.
Such was the case this week when Whitney Cummings helped organize a Encourage chat on YouTube.
As most of the cast chatted via Zoom, they were interrupted by some familiar faces, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
"Hi guys! We have been such admirers of yours. I don't know if you know this, but my husband and I are great Encourage fans so congratulations on your great victory, "Mila shared 14 minutes in the video." You are great. You have the best coach of all. "
Ashton added: "We have been working on the elevator. I tried to throw Mila down the stairs. I have only dropped her a few times." Hahaha
Mila said she would be more than happy to play. Gabi butler In a Hollywood movie. She also recommended Chrissy Teigen for the role of Lexi Brumback.
"Do you want me to see half the things she sees? Totally," Mila joked when she offered to play Gabi. "Chrissy has to play Lexi."
Speaking of Chrissy, the Cravings The author joined the chat with her mother and proved to be big fans of the Netflix series.
"I really wanted to get there because I wanted to go to your event, but I was not allowed," he shared.
Encourage is a documentary series that follows the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer cheer team of 40 members from Texas. It immediately became a hit with Netflix viewers and celebrities alike.
In fact, when Ashton and Mila received a gift from Netflix, they couldn't hide their enthusiasm.
"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #Navarro," Ashton captioned his post, along with a package wrapped in fancy wrapping paper with a special note. The note read: "Ashton + Mila, we heard you're a fan! Your support means everything to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer team."
We promise we're not jealous, okay, maybe a little!
%MINIFYHTML02bf99ee37c40ee4709d6cdd728a7f9e16%