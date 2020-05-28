Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis surprise the cast with joy

Hollywood cannot stop and will not stop cheering Navarro.

Almost six months after Netflix viewers first introduced themselves to the talented cast of EncourageMany celebrities cannot help but are still scared when given the opportunity to chat with them.

Such was the case this week when Whitney Cummings helped organize a Encourage chat on YouTube.

As most of the cast chatted via Zoom, they were interrupted by some familiar faces, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

"Hi guys! We have been such admirers of yours. I don't know if you know this, but my husband and I are great Encourage fans so congratulations on your great victory, "Mila shared 14 minutes in the video." You are great. You have the best coach of all. "

Ashton added: "We have been working on the elevator. I tried to throw Mila down the stairs. I have only dropped her a few times." Hahaha