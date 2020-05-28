Warm with the possibility of thunderstorms – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6ef28ea6837f90573da46777aeba69ab13%

%MINIFYHTML6ef28ea6837f90573da46777aeba69ab14% %MINIFYHTML6ef28ea6837f90573da46777aeba69ab14%

Denver is expected to be hot with the possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday and over the weekend.

The metropolitan area will have a high temperature in the upper 1970s today, predicts the National Weather Service in Boulder. There is also a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the city.





That general forecast extends to eastern Colorado, with storms most likely toward the foothills.

%MINIFYHTML6ef28ea6837f90573da46777aeba69ab15%

On Friday, the expected high temperature jumps to the upper 80s, where it will remain over the weekend. Thunderstorms are possible every day in the afternoon and at night.

On Monday, temperatures could rise to 90 degrees.