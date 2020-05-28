Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio discuss politics on Twitter after Joe Biden's comment "You're not black,quot;

When Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told Charlamagne tha God last week during an interview that if "you have a problem knowing whether you are for me or Trump, then you are not black," it caused quite a bit of controversy. However, comedian Wanda Sykes had no problem with the comment and continued to express her support on Twitter, but Happy Days ex-student Scott Baio had questions.

“Biden feels at home talking to the black community. He made a joke. Comedy isn't easy, but he didn't say 2 shot Clorox in our boobs, "Sykes wrote." Now, I wouldn't make a general statement to say that voting for Trump means you're not black. "I'd say it means you're not smart. "

Imagine being Scott Baio, and thinking that fighting Wanda Sykes is a good idea. pic.twitter.com/gLZytEZnca – Corey (@ CoreyHenson76) May 28, 2020

Baio, who supports President Donald Trump, responded to Sykes last Friday by asking why it's okay for Biden to "say something clearly racist," but Roseanne Barr was kicked out of her own show where Sykes was a writer "making a mistake."

"Is it because you're full of shit, liberal hack?" Baio asked.

On Wednesday, Sykes, who was a consulting producer on the Roseanne restart – finally replied and wrote: "Oh! Hi Chachi Sorry, I didn't see you. I'll keep it short. Joe Biden didn't say," Then you're not a monkey. "Well, let me go back to work … I hope you enjoy what whatever you do. "

This exchange was referring to the incident in May 2018, where Barr tweeted a racist message about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarett. After Barr tweeted that Jarett looked like "the Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby," ABC fired her from her own sitcom.

Damn. This (@ScottBaio) tried to come for Wanda Sykes and all of you. THIS!!!! Look Chachi, you could be the Fonz because or whatever, but never try to hit Wanda Sykes! pic.twitter.com/T4Lr2g0lqB – Infinite Brother (@TheInfinityOne) May 28, 2020

According to Page sixSykes left the Roseanne restarting the same day the tweet went viral. Barr later apologized for his tweets and blamed his words on the drug Ambien. Joe Biden also apologized for his comments and admitted that "he shouldn't have been so arrogant."

Fans on Twitter quickly noticed the exchange between Scott Baio and Wanda Sykes, and the overwhelming opinion was that Sykes' comment was too much for him. Charles in charge alum. As of Thursday, he has yet to respond to Sykes.



