Screenshot: Apple App Store Screenshot: Apple App Store

If necessity is the mother of invention, then boredom must be the father of applications. This week, a new app called VSBRO launched and racked up 60,000 users in a matter of three days, according to Forbes. VSBRO's description in Apple's app store says it's a "community for bros by bros" which is amazing, considering that no other similar communities were created for men Men currently exist online or in real life. Essentially, the app is a cross between Instagram and Twitter with minor bro-y improvements. Instead of "liking" a thumb-up photo like on Facebook, siblings can complement each otherappropriately pressing an emoji "like" button by hitting the fist. Something about the thumbs-up must have been too feminine.

%MINIFYHTML9955209c6413424216b51d3cdac8ae4213%

In consecuense, despite its relative novelty, the application already has it attracted some brothers who hated women. One of the creators of the application, Jacob Schuler, saying Forbes"Our biggest problem right now is that we have a lot of guys on the site that are attacking girls," which is an easily predictable result for anyone who has been alive for the past 10 minutes.. It seems that the brothers behind VSBRO are unaware of the possibility of women being harassed and mocked when a large faction of brothers gathers, and therefore they were not prepared to deal with the avalanche of womenhate. While the creators say that They are working to remove inappropriate posts, it is myopic that the proper systems were not implemented for this kind of problem before launch. But that hasn't stopped venture capitalists and Silicon Valley from realizing the launch that is to say, I can't mention enough, Another iteration of pre-existing platforms. A second creator of the app said Forbes he had plans soon to speak to "one of the main VCss "about the future of the application.

While I'm not going to question why adult men need their own skydiving photo-sharing app, I wonder what was so offensively feminine about existing photo-sharing platforms that the brothers didn't feel welcome. A review left by a user in the Apple app store sheds light on this mystery:

It's great to support the brothers for once. You go to all the other social networks and it's just a girl exaggerating, and we, brothers, never have the opportunity to do the same. This could be due to the social norm that siblings do not complement other siblings, but that is why I believe that this app changes lives. Now I am able to exalt all my brothers without feeling ashamed or feeling judged by women for just trying to support one brother. With just a little tweaking, I think this app has the potential to be one of the best on the market. A comment section below the posts would complete it in my opinion. Thanks to the creators of this app for being amazing bros.

The brothers just want to love each other without the judgment of society. VSBRO set in Twitter that "welcomes all genres" to the app, still Forbes reported that when a 15 year old girl downloaded it out of curiosity, Brothers attacked with messages like "get it out of this app" and other women have has been doxxed If the brothers are so concerned about a completely wide space, then maybe, and this is just me, spittingShould start a fight club and never talk