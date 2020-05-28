Voyager 'Reunion Sets Record for' Stars In The House 'Donations – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf15a9da7056326ef9e4588e2f6cdf1a713%

EXCLUSIVE: A Star Trek: Voyager meeting broke the Stars in the house Fundraising record in a single episode, with donations totaling $ 19,225 for The Actors Fund's efforts to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous Stars in the house the record was set by a Joy reunion episode that raised $ 13,910. Look at Traveler reunion episode below.

"It was not a surprise that the Trekkies showed up in full force to see the meeting," he said. Stars creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, "but we did not know that their generosity would be so great as to break the fundraising record in a single episode." Of course, it makes sense because the Star Trek franchise has always focused on inclusiveness and friendliness and we should have known that the show's values ​​are shared by Trekkies everywhere. "

The hosts said they are already planning additional Star Trek-themed episodes in the coming weeks.

May 26 Traveler live reunion – marking the 25th anniversary of the sci-fi series – featuring cast members Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B & # 39; Elanna Torres), Robert Beltrán ( Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tim Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) and Tim Russ (Lieutenant Tuvok).

"We continue to be overwhelmed by the vast amount of support from our viewers, and we are infinitely grateful to the incredible actors who have given us their time, and given fans the flavor of nostalgia that we all desperately crave right now," he said. the Hosts.

Stars in the house It also features theatrical reunions: Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET, the original cast of the musical Off Broadway Falsettoland will be invited in the series. Stephen Bogardus (Whizzer), Danny Gerard Lanzetta (Jason), Janet Metz (Cordelia), Heather MacRae (Dr. Charlotte), Michael Rupert (Marvin), Chip Zien (Mendel) and Faith Prince (Trina) were confirmed.

Since its inception in March, Stars in the house He has now raised over $ 342,000 for The Actors Fund. Guests on the episode have included cast members from The facts of life, The love ship, One day at a time, Frasier, Glee, desperate housewives, SCTV, difficult people and Cab. The meetings of the previous stage include Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, Urinetown, Fun Home, The Prom and The full amount.

Stars in the house airs new episodes daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on his YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.