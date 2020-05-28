video games: researchers develop electronic glasses to monitor health and control video games – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML52841468b5163f2ead0f87f714eac51913%

Researchers have developed smart electronic glasses (electronic glasses) that not only monitor a person's brain waves and body movements, but also function as sunglasses and allow users to control a video game with eye movements.

Devices that measure electrical signals from the brain or eyes can help diagnose conditions such as epilepsy and sleep disorders, as well as control computers at human-machine interfaces.

But obtaining these measurements requires constant physical contact between the skin and the sensor, which is difficult with rigid devices.

The University of Korea research team wanted to integrate soft, conductive electrodes into electronic glasses that could wirelessly monitor brain and eye signals, UV intensity, and body movements or postures, while acting as a human-machine interface.

According to the findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, the researchers built the frame of the glasses with a 3D printer and then added flexible electrodes near the ears (EEG sensor) and eyes (EOG sensor).

They also added a wireless UV / motion detection circuitry on the side of the glasses and an adjustable color gel that responds to UV rays inside the lenses.

When the sensor detected UV rays of a certain intensity, the lenses changed color and became sunglasses.

The motion detector allowed investigators to track the user's posture and gait, as well as detect when they fell.

The EEG recorded alpha rhythms from the brain, which could be used to monitor health.

Finally, the EOG monitor allowed the user to easily move the bricks in a popular video game by adjusting the direction and angle of their eyes.

Electronic glasses could be useful for digital health or virtual reality applications, the researchers said.

