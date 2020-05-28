Victoria & # 39; s Secret model Romee Strijd is pregnant with her first child

Romee Strijd instagram
Congratulations are in order for Romee Strijd!
The model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret went to Instagram on Thursday morning with great news. Turns out she's expecting her first child with a lifelong partner. Laurens van Leeuwen.
"WE HAVE A BABY," shared the catwalk veteran on social media.
According to Romee, she was diagnosed with PCOS two years ago after "not having my period for seven years." After the diagnosis, he feared that raising a family would not be possible.
"I was devastated that being a mother and raising a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream … I was so scared that I could never do it because they told me it was harder to have babies in a natural way … I started to research PCOS and I got to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos … Mine was because my body was in fight or flight mode … which means my body was under constant stress, "Romee explained to her followers. "I never felt super stressed out mentally, so it was difficult to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (without biorhythm), exercising every day, eating super clean (restricting food). I think I put a lot of pressure on my Body,quot;. And honestly, each body is very different, but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and I couldn't handle constant travel. "
The supermodel continued, "This was the point where I started researching the natural cure for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do less intensity training, not restrict food, be kind to myself, and take breaks when necessary. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we also got a place in the Netherlands so that I could spend more time with the family (since I am a very familiar person). "
Last November, Romee says she got her period back. And now, his family is about to expand.
"For women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be kind to yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts affect you too much," she concluded in her post.
As soon as the news was revealed, many of Romee's famous friends couldn't help but share their good wishes online.
"I will be the cutest and most precious baby the world has ever seen! I love you both and I am so happy for you!" Elsa Hosk shared in the comments section. Hailey Bieber added, "Yay."
Martha Hunt, Lorena Rae, Devon Windsor, Sara Sampaio and many others also offered positive messages.
It is safe to say that this beautiful baby already feels love.
