Victoria & # 39; s Secret model Romee Strijd is pregnant with her first child

Congratulations are in order for Romee Strijd!

The model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret went to Instagram on Thursday morning with great news. Turns out she's expecting her first child with a lifelong partner. Laurens van Leeuwen.

"WE HAVE A BABY," shared the catwalk veteran on social media.

According to Romee, she was diagnosed with PCOS two years ago after "not having my period for seven years." After the diagnosis, he feared that raising a family would not be possible.

"I was devastated that being a mother and raising a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream … I was so scared that I could never do it because they told me it was harder to have babies in a natural way … I started to research PCOS and I got to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos … Mine was because my body was in fight or flight mode … which means my body was under constant stress, "Romee explained to her followers. "I never felt super stressed out mentally, so it was difficult to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (without biorhythm), exercising every day, eating super clean (restricting food). I think I put a lot of pressure on my Body,quot;. And honestly, each body is very different, but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and I couldn't handle constant travel. "