Victims accuse state of not managing dam – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Edenville Dam rape victims who lost their home and personal belongings are bringing their loss to court.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the victims against the state of Michigan.

The lawsuit accuses the state of neglecting the Edenville Dam, leading to mass destruction and loss of property.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state is not to blame.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the failure of the dam early Wednesday saying the state is investigating and that they are looking for ways to prevent future disasters.

