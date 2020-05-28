ViacomCBS Names Jonathan Karp CEO of Simon & Schuster Publishing House – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe92163916658bd7fe9bfa8edfbf79d0113%

ViacomCBS has promoted Jonathan Karp to CEO of Simon & Schuster, effective immediately, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who passed away earlier this month.

Karp recently served as President and Editor of Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing, which includes Atria Books, Avid Reader Press, Gallery Books, Scribner, Simon & Schuster and associated subprints and lines. He will now oversee all of Simon & Schuster's national and international publishing operations.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish called Karp "a key member of the leadership team that has consistently delivered strong results" for nearly a century-old Simon & Schuster, "while expanding its readership across the board. genres and formats ". He is a highly qualified executive who is deeply committed to the collaborative publishing process, and will no doubt build on a legacy of historic success. ”

Karp may, at some point, lead the historical editor under a new owner. ViacomCBS said in late February that it was looking to sell the business as it streamlines the company to focus on its main media assets. In late March, he said the parent company had received 25 inquiries but that the sale plans had been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "As this market stabilizes, we will participate in a process and seek strategic alternatives for Simon & Schuster," he said at a press conference at the time.

Karp joined the publisher in 2010 and has supervised the publication of works including Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson, What happened by Hillary Clinton, Fear by Bob Woodward, Frederick Douglass by David Blight (winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in History), Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen, In a person by John Irving, The library book by Susan Orlean, and the release of Mobituaries by Mo Rocca, an acclaimed book and podcast co-produced with CBS Sunday Morning. He was named president of Adult Publishing in 2018, introducing new authors to the best-selling state, including Jack Carr, Mary Beth Keane, Megan Miranda, Mike Rowe, and Rebecca Serle.

Tom Brady, Stephen Colbert, Ray Dalio, Clive Davis, Nelson DeMille, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brian Grazer, Sam Lipsyte, Gucci Mane, Jerry Seinfeld, Howard Stern, Andrew Sullivan and Herman Wouk brought to the list of imprints during Karp's tenure.

Before joining Simon & Schuster, he was editor and publisher-in-chief of Twelve, a print of the Hachette Book Group, which he founded in 2005.

Reidy, one of the few women who has headed a major editorial and executive director since 2008, died of a heart attack.