Vanity Fair editor found cut cat head and bullet during Jeffrey Epstein investigation, documentary Filthy Rich claims

Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter found a severed cat head and a bullet on his property while a journalist was investigating Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new documentary.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich It was released by Netflix on Wednesday. The four-part documentary features the testimonies of multiple survivors who say they were abused by the dishonored financier.

Its first episode focuses in part on an investigation conducted in 2011 by journalist Vicky Ward to Vanity Fair.





According to Ward, Epstein became threatening when he discovered that Ward was working on an article about him, telling him that if he did not "like" it, "it would be bad for you and your family."

Ward, who was pregnant with twins, says in the documentary that Epstein threatened to "have a witch doctor curse his unborn children."

The journalist continues to recall a phone call from Carter, in which she says she shared additional disturbing news.

"He was pretty scared because he had found a severed cat head in his garden," says Ward.

"He also found a bullet at his door."

Ward goes on to claim that part of her story with the testimony of two women who shared allegations against Epstein were eventually dropped, which she attributed to an editorial decision by the magazine.

Carter contested Ward's recollection in a statement provided to the documentary, saying parts of Ward's reports "did not reach our legal threshold" at the time.

Filthy rich is now available on Netflix.

You can read more about the documentary revelations here.