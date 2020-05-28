Up News Info to air Grammy special in June to celebrate essential workers – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – The Grammys are hosting an event with Brad Pitt, Queen Latifah, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr. to honor essential workers across the United States.

%MINIFYHTML7b5078fe2fe75f756bdfe191e95e93d314% %MINIFYHTML7b5078fe2fe75f756bdfe191e95e93d314%

The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, "United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes," will air on June 21 on Up News Info.

"United We Sing,quot; will follow host Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML7b5078fe2fe75f756bdfe191e95e93d315%

Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers.

The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.

Related