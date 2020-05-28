Up News Info 11 Special COVID-19 Summer Guide – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Up News Info 11 especially looks at what summer activities will be like as organizations see how COVID-19 can affect their plans.
Some information on selected cities around DFW below.
ARLINGTON
DALLAS
- The Dallas Public Library is working to make its programs virtual. You can find programs when completed here: www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer. I also attached your SMART summer program brochure.
- Dallas Parks & Recreation is working on summer plans and has asked people to participate in their survey to help. They will have to go before the Park Board before moving on. That meeting is scheduled for June 4. They also have a wealth of online programs for people to watch; their rec @ home program is particularly popular.
- Dallas Arts & Culture is still planning its summer programs, but its partner programs, with whom they have cultural service contracts, have programs, and some offer free online programming. Those entities are listed below.
- Dallas Children & # 39; s’s Theater: lots of fun classes for kids and teens
- Dallas museum of art
- Art & Culture also lists its virtual programs here: https://dallasculture.org/oac-virtual-programs/
DENTON
Open services
- Tennis courts
- Golf disc
- Batting cages
- Skatepark
- Pavilions / Tables / Benches
- Management area
Parks and Recreation
- Continue monitoring open facilities
- Further evaluation as additional instructions are received from the State, CDC and other authorities
- Recreation centers, dog parks, and playgrounds are still closed.
FORT WORTH
FRISCO
- The spray parks are closed until May 29, at which time the closure will be re-evaluated.
- Also closed until at least May 29: playgrounds, Frisco Discovery Center, Frisco Heritage Center (and more) https://www.friscotexas.gov/570/Facilities
GREAT PRAIRIE
VINE
KELLER
Keller Pointe reopens on Monday
https://www.facebook.com/thekellerpointe/
MCKINNEY
- Parks and recreation centers and play structures are closed. All events are suspended and reservations for pavilions and campsites are not accepted until further notice. Parks and trails remain open, but visitors must maintain social distance standards.
- Effective Monday, June 1: The Apex Center, Community Center, and Old Settler Recreation Center will open with limited services as part of a gradual reopening plan.
- https://www.mckinneytexas.org/114/Parks-Recreation
MESQUITE
Mesquite, TX – May 19, 2020 – At the City Council meeting on May 18, new plans were announced for the recovery efforts of the City of Mesquite due to the impacts of COVID-19. This includes opening access to parking lots, playgrounds, picnic tables, and shelters in city parks beginning May 22. The City is asking park visitors to use social distancing and personal responsibility practices when using park amenities, and to follow all public health guidelines.
The City will continue to keep libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, the Mesquite Center for the Arts and the properties of Historic Mesquite, Inc. closed until further notice. And, the city is delaying decisions about opening its summer camps and three pools. The City has already canceled the Summer Sizzle event on June 13 and suspended the residential sidewalk recycling program until July 1.
FLAT
- Plano's indoor pools and recreation centers will reopen June 1 (FOR MEMBERS ONLY) with limited hours and swimming will be limited to lap swimming only.
- Access to recreation centers will be restricted to the walking / running track, gym (no free weights)
- Outdoor pools will be closed until further notice
- June classes and camps have been canceled, except those at the High Point Park Tennis Center
- Many summer camps were canceled due to the challenge of ensuring social distance between children.
- Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.plano.gov/DocumentCenter/View/43228/Parks-and-Recreation-COVID-FAQs
ROWLETT
Due to a public health emergency, Kids Kingdom, Scentral Bark, Rowlett Community Center, all outdoor exercise equipment, and all public parks are closed until further notice. In addition, all programs and camps are also canceled. Safety is our main concern during this difficult period of time! For the most up-to-date information on closing facilities and cancellations of programs / camps, follow our social media (Facebook and Instagram).