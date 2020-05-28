Unlicensed insurance agent accused of stealing nearly $ 500K in premiums – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbc3bcf22768fce77c82d418f4f789ab114% %MINIFYHTMLbc3bcf22768fce77c82d418f4f789ab114%

– An unlicensed insurance agent from Hacienda Heights was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $ 500,000 in insurance premium payments from clients.

Ai Ling Lee, 60, also known as Linda Lee, faces nine felony robbery charges, authorities said.

She is the owner and operator of Jubilee Insurance Services, against which the California Department of Insurance issued a cease and desist order in August 2018 and revoked the business license for December 2018.

The California Department of Insurance (CDI) announced the charges against Lee on Wednesday, saying that she was falsely acting as an insurance agent through her company and caused significant financial risk for several of her clients by leaving their small businesses uninsured. .

She is accused of altering the declaration pages to mislead customers into believing they had liability, property, or workers' compensation insurance coverage.

Lee also allegedly forged his clients' signatures on financial deals.

Restaurants, construction companies and biochemical companies were among its clientele, according to the CDI.

"My department is dedicated to investigating and shutting down unscrupulous agents who abuse the trust of unsuspecting customers," insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.

To verify if your insurance agent is currently licensed, you can search by name or license number through the CDI online portal or call the department at 1-800-927-4357.