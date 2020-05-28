Universal TV Alternative Studio Signs General Agreement with Richard Bacon – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbcfc5abf2a28dd7d2d788db17055692313%

EXCLUSIVE: British radio and television presenter Richard Bacon continues his transition to production with a general agreement with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television.

Bacon will develop and produce unscripted programs for Dance world and Wall study. He is already in development with a couple of projects with the company.

This comes after he created The scammer, a mystery-based game show that received an order from the series by ABC last year. The show, presented by Craig Ferguson, is produced by All3Media’s Studio Lambert, the company behind Undercover Boss and The circle.

Bacon is a well-known figure in the UK, where he used to present BBC children's series Peter blue as much as The big breakfast and featured on BBC radio.

In the United States, he previously hosted Nat Geo Explorer series, where he walked with President Barack Obama through Yosemite National Park, and Fox syndicated Top 30 daily half-hour news magazine series that aired on Fox affiliate stations.

Universal Television Alternative Studio, led by President Toby Gorman, launched in 2016 and also Dance world and Wall, is behind series that include Songland, Making It, The Titan Games and series featuring Jimmy Fallon & # 39; s That's my ham games program Small fortune and documentary by Peacock SNL Who wrote that?

"I am really excited to join the NBCUniversal family," said Bacon. "It is an enormous joy to work with everyone and we are already having so much fun on a couple of projects. I can't wait any longer."

"Richard's extensive experience as an entertainment and news presenter gives him an even deeper understanding of what it means to create entertaining and timely programming that connects with the public," Gorman added. "We hope to continue our relationship with him and collaborate in original and attractive formats."

Bacon is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.