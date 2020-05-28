United States to Expel Chinese Graduate Students With Links to China's Military Schools

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers in the United States who have direct links to universities affiliated with the People's Liberation Army, according to US officials with knowledge of the discussions.
The plan would be the first designed to block access for a category of Chinese students, who, above all, make up the largest foreign student population in the United States.
It heralds possible additional educational restrictions, and the Chinese government could retaliate by imposing its own visa or educational bans on Americans. The two nations have already engaged in retribution rounds on policies involving trade, technology and media access, and relations are on point The worst point in decades.
US officials They are discussing ways to punish China for passing a new national security law aimed at allowing repression in Hong Kong, but plans to cancel student visas were under consideration before the crisis in the law, which was announced the last week by Chinese officials. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed visa plans with President Trump Tuesday at a White House meeting.
American universities are expected to reject the administration's move. While the international educational exchange is prized for its intellectual value, many schools also rely on full tuition payments from foreign students to help cover costs, especially China's large group of students.
Administrators and teachers have been informed in recent years by the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice in possible threats to national security posed by Chinese students, especially those working in the sciences. But university employees are wary of a possible new "red scare,quot; that targets students from a specific national background and that could contribute to anti-Asian racism.
Many of them argue that they have effective security protocols and that the fact that Chinese students are exposed to the liberalizing effects of Western institutions outweighs the risks. In addition, they say, Chinese students are experts in their subjects and reinforce American research efforts.
Chinese students and researchers say growing scrutiny by the US government and new official limits on visas create biases against them, even when applying for jobs or grants.
The cancellation of the visa could affect at least 3,000 students, according to some official estimates. That's a small percentage of the approximately 360,000 Chinese students in the United States. But some of those affected could be working on important research projects.
The move is sure to spark public debate. Officials acknowledged that there was no direct evidence to point to irregularities of students who are about to lose their visas. Instead, suspicions of US officials center on Chinese universities where students trained as university students.
"In China, much more of society is government-controlled or government-affiliated," he said. Frank Wu, law professor and incoming president of Queens College. "You cannot operate there or have partners from there if you are not comfortable with the system configuration."
"Targeting only a few potential teachers, academics, students and visitors to China is a lower level of stereotypes than banning everything," he added. "But it remains selective, based on national origin."
The State Department and the National Security Council declined to comment.
US officials defending the visa cancellation said ties to the Chinese military in those schools go far beyond mere recruiting on campus. Instead, in many cases, the Chinese government plays a role in selecting which students from schools with ties to the military can study abroad, an official said. In some cases, students allowed to travel abroad are expected to collect information as a condition of tuition payment, the official said, and declined to disclose specific information on the matter.
Officials did not provide the list of affected schools, but the People's Liberation Army has ties to military institutions and defense research schools, as well as seven other traditional universities, many of them prestigious universities in China with well-funded science and technology programs.
The F.B.I. and the Justice Department have long viewed military affiliated schools as a particular problem, believing that military officers train some of the graduates in basic espionage techniques and compel them to collect and transmit information to Chinese officers. .
While some government officials emphasize the intelligence threat posed by students from army-affiliated universities, others view those Chinese citizens as potential recruits for US spy agencies. Preventing students from coming to the United States can make it difficult for agencies to recruit assets into the Chinese military.
After completing their graduate work, some students land jobs at major technology companies in the United States. That has made some current and former US officials suspicious that employees can participate in industrial espionage.
Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, who now chairs the committee, sent letters to his state's universities warning of ties to the Chinese government.
Mr. Rubio has been lobbying schools to cut ties with those in China. The Thousand Talents program, which has provided funding for American researchers, including Charles M. Lieber, chairman of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, who was arrested by the F.B.I. in January on charges of concealing his financial relationship with the Chinese government.
When asked about the Trump administration's move to cancel the visas of some Chinese students studying in the United States, Rubio said he supported "a targeted approach,quot; to make it more difficult for the Chinese Communist Party to exploit the opening of American schools to advance their own military and intelligence skills.
"Too often, the Chinese government brings its own people into the service,quot; of the Communist Party and its goals "in exchange for an education in the United States," Rubio said, adding that "higher education institutions in the United States must be fully aware of this counterintelligence threat. "
Trump administration officials have discussed restricting Chinese student visas in the past three years, current and former officials said.
In 2018, the State Department began limiting the duration of visas to one year, with a renewal option, for Chinese graduate students working in fields deemed sensitive. An official said attacking graduates of schools linked to the military was strengthened after the F.B.I. He announced in January that he was looking for a Boston University student who had concealed her affiliation with the People's Liberation Army when she applied for a visa.
F.B.I. Authorities said the student, Yanqing Ye, studied at the National Defense Technology University in China and was commissioned as a lieutenant before enrolling in Boston University's department of physics, chemistry and biomedical engineering from October 2017 to April. of 2019.
While in Boston, Lt. Ye continued to receive duties from the Chinese military, which included "conducting investigations, evaluating United States military websites, and sending United States documents and information to China," according to the F.B.I. wanted poster.
The vigorous inter-agency debate on the visa-cancellation measure has lasted about six months, and science and technology officials generally oppose the action, and national security officials support it.
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a group of experts, has investigated universities affiliated with the Chinese army, and that has influenced the thinking of the US government. A 2018 report called "Picking flowers, making honey," he said China was sending students from those universities to western universities to try to build its own military technology.
The study suggested that graduates were targeting so-called Five Eyes countries that share intelligence: the United States, Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Australia. In many cases, according to the report, students concealed their military affiliations while looking for work in fields with defense applications, such as hypersonic.
Under the current Chinese government, Beijing has aggressively tried to combine civilian and military work on major technology, US officials and outside researchers said. That often includes drawing on the experience of civilian companies and universities.
"To some extent, the concerns of the US are motivated by the assessment that Chinese companies and universities seem unlikely to directly reject or may be forced to work with the military, while their US counterparts often seem more resistant to working in military research, "said Elsa B. Kania, associate member of the Center for a New American Security, he wrote in a report last August.
"It is also surprising at the same time that some of China's leading technology companies appear to be less directly involved in supporting defense initiatives than might be expected relative to their US counterparts," he added.
United States officials said the merger policy also involved sending military-trained students to American universities to try to gain access to technological knowledge that would be valuable to China and its defense industry.
The Chinese military has strong ties to several schools with an overt military bias, according to the Australian think tank.
Less obvious to the casual observer are more traditional universities with long-standing ties to the military.
According to the policy institute and American officials are Northwest Polytechnic University, Harbin Engineering University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, Beihang University, Nanjing Aeronautics and Astronautics University and Nanjing University of Science and Technology.
Keith Bradsher contributed reporting from Beijing.