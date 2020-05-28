United States to Expel Chinese Graduate Students With Links to China's Military Schools

The State Department and the National Security Council declined to comment.

US officials defending the visa cancellation said ties to the Chinese military in those schools go far beyond mere recruiting on campus. Instead, in many cases, the Chinese government plays a role in selecting which students from schools with ties to the military can study abroad, an official said. In some cases, students allowed to travel abroad are expected to collect information as a condition of tuition payment, the official said, and declined to disclose specific information on the matter.