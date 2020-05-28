United States Court grants permission to retrieve the Marconi telegraph from the remains of the Titanic

%MINIFYHTML8454a23635246d2deb119e281e2b6d2311%

When RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg on April 14, 1912, crew members sent numerous distress signals to any other ships in the vicinity using what was then a relatively new technology: a Marconi wireless telegraph system. More than 1,500 passengers and crew members perished when the ship sank a few hours later. Now, in what is likely to be a controversial decision, a federal judge has approved a rescue operation to recover the telegraph from the wrecked wreckage, The Boston Globe reported.

Attorneys for the company RMS Titanic Inc., which owns more than 5,000 artifacts rescued from the wreck, filed an application with the United States District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, arguing that the wireless telegraph should be saved because the remains are likely the ship will collapse sometime in the next few years, making "the world's most famous radio,quot; inaccessible. The US District Judge USA Rebecca Beach Smith agreed with her ruling, noting that rescuing the telegraph "will contribute to the legacy left by the indelible loss of the Titanic, those who survived and those who gave their lives in the sinking. "

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is fiercely opposed to the rescue mission. The agency argues in court documents that the telegraph should be left intact, as it is likely to be surrounded "by the mortal remains of more than 1,500 people." Judge Smith replied in his decision that the proposed expedition meets international requirements: for example, it is justified for scientific and cultural reasons and has taken into account any potential damage to the wreck.

Titanic It is by far the most famous historical shipwreck, even before James Cameron's hit 1997 film. Something about tragedy has a lasting fascination in the popular imagination. The ship departed on its maiden voyage with much fanfare on April 10, 1912. The Cameron film recreated in impressive detail many of the ship's luxurious features, including the grand staircase, opulent dining room, and gymnasium.

There was also an on-board wireless telegraph system, courtesy of Marconi International Marine Communication Company, capable of transmitting radio signals within a 350-mile (563-kilometer) radius. Although their primary purpose was to send so-called "marconigrams,quot; to the ship's wealthiest first-class passengers, operators Jack Phillips and Harold Bride also handled any messages from other ships, especially weather reports and ice warnings.

RMS Titanic leaving Southampton on April 10, 1912.

Radiotelegraphy was still a novelty at the time, although the first rudimentary telegraph dates back to 1837. It was then that British physicists William F. Cooke and Charles Wheatstone developed a simple electrical switch with a pair of contact wires, controlled by a spanner. metal. . Pressing the key up and down turns the electrical circuit on or off, transmitting the signal as a series of electrical pulses, according to a predetermined code.

Within two years, his system was being used to send messages between local rail stations at a distance of up to 29 kilometers. (British police relied on the telegraph to help capture fugitive assassin John Tawell in 1845.) The Cooke-Wheatstone approach was eventually replaced by the telegraph system created by the American inventor Samuel Morse, who also invented the Morse Code.

But the Morse telegraph still required cables to function. The discovery of radio waves, first predicted by James Clerk Maxwell in 1867 and experimentally generated by Heinrich Hertz in 1887, opened a new era for the telegraph. Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi was one of the most notable pioneers, developing practical radio transmitters (initially simple spark transmitters) and receivers in 1894-1895.

Marconi continued to improve his devices, gaining ever greater distances, and eventually moved to England to continue his work when he failed to attract the attention and funding of the Italian government. Marconi successfully sent the first wireless telegraph signals across the Atlantic Ocean in 1901.

That brings us back to Titanic, which met its destination just four days after the Atlantic crossing, approximately 375 miles (600 km) south of Newfoundland. (In a strange historical twist, Marconi had been offered a free passage in Titanicmaiden voyage but chose to travel on the Lusitania a few days earlier.) Phillips and Bride had been receiving ice warnings from other ships all day, starting at 9:00 am with reports of "bergs and growlers,quot;. Captain Edward Smith changed course a little further south in response, but did not slow down.

In the late afternoon, the SS Californian he had sent messages about "lots of heavy ice and lots of big icebergs." Unfortunately, Captain Smith never received those subsequent messages, apparently because an overworked Phillips was frantically trying to catch up on passenger dials after an equipment failure the day before. In fact, Phillips' response to the CalifornianThe final warning was a frustrated one: "Shut up! Shut up! I'm working on Cape Race!" (referring to the relay station at Cape Race, Newfoundland). the CalifornianThe radio operator then turned off the system at night and retired to rooms.

At 11:40 pm boat time on April 14, Titanic It hit that infamous iceberg and began to drink water, flooding five of its 16 watertight compartments, thus sealing its fate. When the ship's lower compartments filled with water and the crew rushed to evacuate as many passengers as possible to the limited number of lifeboats before the ship sank, the wireless telegraph operator sent a series of messages from the Morse code increasingly frenzied, including what will become the world's best-known distress signal: dot dot dot dash dash dash dot dot dot (SOS). Only about 710 of those on board survived the sinking.

Titanic it remained undiscovered at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean until an expedition led by Jean-Louis Michel and Robert Ballard reached the shipwreck on September 1, 1985. The ship departed as it sank, with the bow and stern sections at approximately one one-third of a mile away The bow proved surprisingly intact, while the stern showed severe structural damage, probably crushed by the impact when it hit the ocean floor. There is a debris field that spans a 5×3 mile area, filled with fragments of furniture, dishes, shoes and boots, and other personal items.

Many thousands of surviving artifacts have been rescued over the years by various groups and have subsequently appeared on itinerant expeditions. But this practice is not without controversy, particularly in relation to the rescue activities of RMS Titanic Inc. There are those who want to recover and preserve as many artifacts as possible for posterity ("conservationists,quot;), while a rival group, including Ballard , considers any disturbance of the wreck as a disrespectful violation ("protectionists,quot;).

Conservationists have won in recent years, despite the fact that RMS Titanic Inc. apparently destroyed the ship's crow's nest when it recovered TitanicThe bell. But the accident has seriously deteriorated, and not just from accidental damage caused by rescue operations. (A two-person submersible crashed into the shipwreck last year.) The deterioration is also due to bacteria chewing iron feasting on the ship's hull. Therefore, there is a sense of urgency that drives rescue efforts.

This latest ruling is likely to generate further controversy, as the expedition's plans call for "surgical,quot; removal of the telegraph from the helmet, with the risk of further damage. (The telegraph is believed to be in a deck house near the grand staircase.) According to an Associated Press report, the company's 60-page plan requires a threadless submersible to pass through a skylight. If that doesn't work, the expedition would go through the roof, which is already heavily corroded. Then a "suction dredge,quot; will remove any loose sediment, and the submersible's arms will cut any electrical cables.

Scheduled for August this year, the team intends to take the opportunity to assess how well the wreckage remains, with special attention to that part of the wreckage that houses the Marconi telegraph, according to the oceanographer and Titanic expert David Gallo. Now retired from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Gallo is a consultant to RMS Titanic Inc.

"Previously, entering the helmet of Titanic"Cutting the helmet or removing elements from the helmet were strictly prohibited," Gallo told The Boston Globe. "If we agree that the telegraph is in imminent danger of being lost forever, and if we agree that the telegraph can be removed surgically without unnecessary damage to the Titanic, we will be prepared to do it ".