United States Conference Secures Bowl Lineup for 2020-25 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (AP) – Conference USA has secured its bowl lineup during the 2025 season, with seven guaranteed postseason appearances each year.

The league announced Thursday its deals with several bowl games.

The United States Conference will send teams annually to the Bahamas Bowl to face an opponent from the Central American Conference and the New Orleans Bowl against a Sun Belt team.

The league has participated in all six Bahamas Bowls and has placed a team in the New Orleans Bowl 14 times in its first 18 years.

The league has already extended its agreement with the Independence Bowl to 2021 and 2025. C-USA will have a secondary agreement with the bowl in the other four years.

The league will send a team to the Hawaii Bowl in 2020, 2022, and 2024. C-USA will have four or five guaranteed slots out of 12 bowls annually.

Schools at the conference are Louisiana Tech, UAB, Southern Miss, UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UTEP, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Charlotte, FIU, Middle Tennessee, and Old Dominion.

