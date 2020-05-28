UK Union Equity establishes Post Laurence Fox Row racial equality commission – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe16dfb39080232a45416ceda5afe7a1b11%

UK actors union Equity has established an independent commission to tackle the organization's anti-racism work following the massive resignation of its existing Racial Equality Committee after an incident involving actor Laurence Fox.

Fox sparked controversy on an episode of the BBC show Time to ask when, among numerous comments about the race, he affirmed that it was "racist" that he was called "a privileged white man". The actor was widely condemned for the comments, and Equity's Racial Equality Committee publicly called it "disgrace" on social media.

The post prompted Equity to apologize to the actor, and the Committee resigned in protest.

Now the organization has established an Independent Commission for Racial Equality (ICRE), which it claims does not replace the previous Committee. It will explore how his resignations affected the union and discuss his broader work on anti-racism, including creating a roadmap to improve employment practices for BAME workers in the industry once business begins to return to normal. after the pandemic.

The commission will be co-chaired by Johnny Worthy, Tanya Moodie and Chipo Chung, and will include Dawn Hope as representative of the Equity Council. It will report directly to the Governing Council of the union and present ongoing recommendations, concluding the work in December 2020.

“I helped establish the original group within Equity for BME members in the 1970s. I understand that our union members continue to face prevailing challenges in creating a level playing field, and I welcome my role in helping Equity to create a policy to accomplish this, "said Johnny Worthy.

"The Commission's role is to listen to black and minority ethnic members of the union, ask fundamental questions of union leaders about how black and minority ethnic workers organize, represent and fight, and take urgent steps to radically reform anti-racism the union work, "added Tanya Moodie.

“During this uncertain and devastating time for the theater, we need Equity to be strong, and we need our union to protect those at greatest risk of discrimination. I applaud Equity's courage in giving the BME community an anti-racism mandate in establishing the Commission and committing to a listening process, "added Chipo Chung.