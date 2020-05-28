UConn student wanted in 2 Connecticut murders is captured

%MINIFYHTMLa64a42ba82c79a3c1fbdd2218321151813%

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A college student wanted by police on suspicion of a crime wave that includes two Connecticut murders has been caught, Connecticut state police said Wednesday night.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.

** UPDATE ** Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found and is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. There are no injuries to any law enforcement or Manfredonia personnel. More information will be provided on Thursday, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 – CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020

He was found at a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was not injured and there were no officers during the arrest, police said.

Manfredonia was wanted for the machete murder of Ted DeMers, 62, and the injury of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Cyndi DeMers, the victim's wife, said Manfredonia was looking for an acquaintance when she came walking down the road in front of her home wearing a motorcycle helmet and her husband offered to take her to his motorcycle.

The University of Connecticut sophomore also went to another man's home, held him hostage, stole his weapons and truck, and drove some 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Derby, Connecticut, the State Police.

In Derby, police found Manfredonia's high school friend Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death at his home on Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend to get into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near Columbia, New Jersey.

Authorities have not offered a possible motive for the crimes.

Investigators tracked Manfredonia to Pennsylvania, where police said they took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border. Police found through interviews with the driver and from security camera images that Manfredonia was walking behind the store and onto the railroad tracks, authorities said.

A man matching his description was seen Tuesday night near Scranton, Pennsylvania, prompting another search there. Police later suspected Manfredonia was in the Hagerstown, Maryland area, where a shuttle service dropped someone who matched her description on Wednesday.

An attorney for the suspect's family, Michael Dolan, said Wednesday that Manfredonia, who has an honors engineering student at UConn, had shown no signs of violence. He said the Newtown native had a history of depression and anxiety, but did not say if he was taking any medications for those conditions.

"This was a total surprise to everyone based on Peter's past," he said. "He has been a good-hearted person with no history of violence or problems with the law."

Associated Press writer Dave Collins contributed to this report. This story has been corrected to show that Eisele's girlfriend was found in Columbia, New Jersey, not Paterson, New Jersey.