Twitter verifies the facts of Trump; he threatens new rules or closure

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, the historically prolific tweeter of explosions and political attacks, threatened social media companies with new regulation or even closed after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He went to his Twitter account, where else? – to tweet his threats.

The president cannot unilaterally regulate or close companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress. His administration has filed a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns that it would not pass a legal list. But that did not stop Trump from vigorously issuing strong warnings.

The technology giants "silence conservative voices," he said on Twitter early Wednesday morning. "We will either vigorously regulate them or close them before we can allow this to happen." Later, also on Twitter, he threatened "Great action to follow." And in a tweet later in the night, he said "Big Tech,quot; was "completely crazy. Stay tuned!"

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump would sign an executive order related to social media companies, but did not provide further details. White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah said Trump would sign it on Thursday.

In his tweet, he repeated his unsubstantiated claim, which sparked his latest confrontation with Silicon Valley, that expanding mail voting "would be free to everyone in deception, forgery, and theft of ballots."

On Wednesday night, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted: "We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about the global election."

Dorsey added: "This does not make us an,quot; arbiter of truth. "Our intention is to connect the points of the conflicting statements and display the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves."

Twitter's decision to flag the president's tweets regarding the mail vote came as the president was sparking yet another social media storm, continuing to stoke a discredited conspiracy theory accusing MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of killing a former member of the staff. Prominent Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Mitt Romney, urged Trump to abandon the attack, which has not been marked with a fact check by the social media company.

Trump and his campaign lashed out at the company on Tuesday after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called the mail tickets "fraudulent,quot; and predicted that "mailboxes would be stolen," among other things. Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about the ballots by mail,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims .

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing the platform of "interfering in the 2020 presidential election,quot; and insisting that "as president, I will not allow this to happen." Its 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Twitter's "clear political bias,quot; had prompted the campaign to withdraw "all of our Twitter advertising months ago." Twitter has banned all political advertising since last November.

Trump did not explain his threat Wednesday, and the call to expand regulation appeared to run counter to long-standing conservative principles on deregulation.

Trump and his allies have long accused liberal-minded Silicon Valley tech giants of attacking conservatives on social media by checking or deleting their posts. Critics of the president, meanwhile, have scolded the platforms for allowing him to present false or misleading information that could confuse voters.

Some Trump allies have questioned whether platforms like Twitter and Facebook should continue to enjoy liability protections as "platforms,quot; under federal law, or be treated more like publishers, who may face contention lawsuits.

Protections have been credited with allowing unrestricted growth of the Internet for more than two decades, but now some Trump allies argue that social media companies face increased scrutiny.

"Great technology receives a large amount of money from the federal government," Republican Senator Josh Hawley told Fox News. "They get this special immunity, this special immunity from lawsuits and liability that is worth billions of dollars to them every year. Why are they receiving subsidies from federal taxpayers to censure conservatives, to censure the people they criticize to China?

Twitter's first use of a tag in Trump's tweets comes as platforms prepare to combat misinformation surrounding the U.S. presidential election. USA Twitter and Facebook have begun implementing dozens of new rules to prevent a repeat of the false posts about the candidates and the voting process that tarnished the 2016 election.

The advent of the coronavirus pandemic has further intensified the platforms' response, prompting them to take action against politicians, a movement they have long resisted, making misleading claims about the virus.

Last month, Twitter started a "Get the Facts,quot; tag to direct social media users to trusted media news articles alongside tweets containing misleading or disputed information about the virus. Company leaders said at the time that the new tags could be applied to anyone on Twitter and that they were considering using them on other topics.

Twitter has said it will decide internally when to use a tag, and in what tweets, and will rely on curated information from the media.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chimed in on the matter during a Fox News interview on Wednesday. "I think we have a different policy than Twitter on this issue," he said. "I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online."

Meanwhile, Republicans were shooting at one of the Twitter executives responsible for adding the fact checks: Yoel Roth, his chief of site integrity. They are pointing to tweets he sent in 2016 and 2017 criticizing the president and his allies.

"From his fake,quot; fact check "by @realDonaldTrump to his,quot; head of site integrity "who shows his clear hatred of Republicans, Twitter's obvious bias has gone too far," Republican National President Ronna tweeted. McDaniel.

Jack Balkin, a Yale University law professor and expert on the First Amendment, said any attempt to regulate social media companies for content on their sites will likely need the opinion and approval of Congress, and will likely face strong legal challenges.

"The president can't do much, but that's not the point," he said. "This is an attempt by the president to, as we used to say in basketball, work the referees."

"He's threatening and coaxing the idea that these people in their corporate boardrooms think twice about what they're doing, so they won't touch it."

AP writers Amanda Seitz and David Klepper contributed.