%MINIFYHTMLcd629842560f524552ae31243978a70c13%

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday targeting social media companies. The order came in reaction to a blue "fact check" link posted by Twitter in two of the president's most political posts, tacitly questioning its veracity.

%MINIFYHTMLcd629842560f524552ae31243978a70c14% %MINIFYHTMLcd629842560f524552ae31243978a70c14%

THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots are much less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. The California Governor is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

A few hours before the signing ceremony, Twitter also used the same blue "fact check" label in the anti-American propaganda of Lijan Zhao, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Zhao's tweet questioned the testimony of Congress by CDC Director Robert Redfield, claiming that Redfield was "caught in the act" during an exchange with lawmakers and that "it could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan." According to a research piece by Vice, that story "is not really grounded."

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did Patient Zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the hospitals called? It could be the US Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! We owe ourselves an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 – Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) March 12, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLcd629842560f524552ae31243978a70c15%

Trump said sites like Twitter and Facebook have "uncontrolled power" when he signed the executive order Thursday. A draft of that order ordered the FCC to review whether there should be limitations on the immunity of technology platforms to third-party content on their sites.

Related story Donald Trump signs an executive order directed at social media platforms: "They have had power without control"

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, passed in 1996, protects platforms from liability, something the industry says has allowed social networking sites to grow and prosper. Without it, platforms would be forced to monitor every content posted on their sites to make sure it doesn't expose them to lawsuits.

The draft executive order suggested that the platforms now acted as gatekeepers in the way they moderated third-party content. Section 230 also does not hold platforms liable if they restrict access to "obscene, lewd, lewd, dirty, excessively violent, harassing, or objectionable content."