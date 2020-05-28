Twitter Shares Under Volatile Market Pressure As Trump Pressures – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2f0ecf0be755fcea068984c375dbaf5111%

Twitter actions are suffering today as President Donald Trump declares war on social media with the company led by Jack Dorsey targeted for putting warning notes on two presidential tweets this week.

Shares fell 2.6% in the afternoon trade in a mixed market, with the DJIA rising approximately 0.66%. Shares of Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to distance his company's policies from Twitter on Wednesday, rose 0.72% despite an executive order from the president that threatens core legislation protecting all tech companies. of responsibility for the content on their platforms. The real power of President Trump in this field is far from clear, according to many experts, but the threat is.

Amazon, whose CEO Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, is a frequent target of President Trump's anger, was up 0.95% and Google's parent Alphabet was up 1.23%. Apple also rose (1.44%) as JP Morgan raised its target price, citing the potential of the affordable iPhone SE in India and emerging markets.

Walt Disney shares are trading down 2.6% after being downgraded to "underperformance" by Imperial Capital analyst David Miller on concerns that optimism about the reopening of parks and movie theaters may be premature.

But ViacomCBS fell further (3.27%). Lionsgate has a 1.88% discount.

Exhibitors fell after reports of poor attendance at theaters that did open. Cinemark fell more than 9%, Imax fell almost 3.5%, and AMC Entertainment's shares fell more than 8%. Shares of AMC rose on Wednesday after MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler said the company's short-term bankruptcy risk has decreased significantly.

Trade was volatile as tensions with China over Hong Kong and new unemployment claims in the US increased. USA They have exceeded 40 million since the coronavirus pandemic occurred. The Labor Department reported Thursday that 2.1 million new claims for the week ending May 23, down from the previous week, but still higher than expected and in territory beyond the record. California and New York again reported the highest number of new claims.

First-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was revised downward to show an annualized decrease of 5% from the 4.8% previously reported with just a few weeks of real economic butchery in the numbers.

The so-called Federal Reserve Beige Book (a snapshot of economic activity issued eight times a year before Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meetings) showed a drop in consumer spending, manufacturing, production, home sales , agricultural and energy activity. "Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity will recover as companies reopen, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the possible rate of recovery," the Fed said.

All of this tempered gains for the past two days, which were fueled by optimism about a vaccine and the gradual reopening by states and propelled the market to highs not seen since March. Consumer confidence unexpectedly stabilized in May when the US economy slowly restarted, according to data released Tuesday by The Conference Board.

In a major move for the New York Stock Exchange, it opened its doors on Tuesday for the first time in two months to physical trading.