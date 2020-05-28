Twitter now allows you to schedule tweets from its web application

%MINIFYHTML4e4e589507174f0e78b3b938accba1f511%

Twitter says You can now Schedule tweets directly from the main web application. When composing a tweet, you should see a small calendar icon in the bottom row of icons at the bottom of the compose window. Click on that and you can specify when you want your tweet to be sent.

Twitter had originally said that it was "experimenting,quot; with the feature in November, and if you didn't have access to that experiment, you had to use Tweetdeck or another third-party service that supports the feature if you wanted to schedule tweets.

Twitter says it can now save draft tweets to the web app, too. However, the drafts you write in the web app will only sync with other instances of the web app, according to Twitter, which means that drafts written in the Twitter mobile app will not sync with the web.

Here's a video from Twitter showing how both scheduling and saving a draft tweet work: