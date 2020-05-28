Twitter follower may be crossing the border – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML897d65b2f5694421ac0ed5949a941ab411%

Dear Amy: I've been following a woman on Twitter for a few years. I always thought it was great, but lately (even before quarantine made us feel lonely), I really started to love her. She is fun, endearing, passionate, fun and beautiful!

We have never met, but I have occasionally sent her messages that are relevant to her interests, and sometimes she politely responds with a "haha,quot; or "hahaha,quot;. A part of me thinks that if she were interested in me, she would have said more than those brief responses, and that I should stop bothering her. (She has some followers, so I'm surely not the only one to contact her through direct messages).

I really like it. I think about her all the time, but maybe this is one of those moments when someone is in love with someone's idea?

I hate that that's the case. I would like my feelings to be virtuous and not creepy bordering.

– Sad and lonely in Illinois

Sad and lonely dear: Yes, you are in love with the idea of ​​a person. I know this because, speaking as someone with an active presence on social networks, I know that the person that many of us project on social networks is a construction. It is a controlled version of reality and, yes, (as you say), an "idea of ​​a person,quot;.

You are right: if this woman were available and / or within you, she would respond more fully and expressively when you slip into her DMs. If she was interested, she would at least write a complete sentence when answering her contact. "Haha,quot; and "hahaha,quot; do not qualify. Those lowercase word responses are simply pro forma acknowledgments that she has read your message. Please believe this.

I can't characterize your private feelings, but it seems like you're getting closer to the "creepy limit …" boundary. You are in love with someone with whom you feel connected, as much as anyone could be in love with a favorite writer, actor. , musician or public figure. But it's not as reciprocated as my crush on Ryan Gosling, and you have to understand and accept it. (Ryan …? Call me)

If you are over-reflecting on this woman and interfering with other activities and relationships, then you must take steps to deliberately reduce your access to your posts. Repeated Twitter triggers remind you how amazing you think she is not helpful.

Dear Amy: I am currently 59 years old and reflect on the good and bad aspects and events of my life. I had a friend in high school (we eventually broke up). Her father used to play basketball with us and he invited me to some of his family outings to the city and interesting restaurants.

I ran into the father 20 years ago in a work related setting and couldn't believe how warm and helpful he was.

I would like to communicate with the father and let him know what respect I have for him. When raising my children, I have often thought about him and wanted to emulate his positive behavior.

I don't feel like looking for the son (my old friend in high school). I realize it may seem a bit strange to the old friend to communicate with his father, but not him, so how should I handle this?

– in conflict

Estimated conflict: You are almost 60 years old. High school is way behind you. If you have the contact information for this older man, write him a note. Unless you need to contact the child to obtain their father's address, you do not need to include the child in your scope.

This is a very thoughtful and kind thing to do. Don't think about it too much, just do it.

Dear Amy: I disagree with your answer to "Deceived,quot;, who attended a wedding ceremony and reception, and then learned that the wedding was not legitimate (without a marriage license).

I don't think the couple needs to share the details of their wedding ceremony. They invited the guests to share their wedding celebration. The license is just a sheet of paper. It is nobody's business if they were not legally married. The only mistake made was that the couple did not keep this information private.

– L

Dear L: I received many responses to this letter, including from members of the clergy. Everyone agreed with you that the presence of a royal wedding license should not matter when celebrating a wedding.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)