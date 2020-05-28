Twin cities prepare for another night of riots, violence, and looting after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbaf2dd61e5b47a376255625b9fd602e213%

Minneapolis is in the midst of a third night of protests and violence after George Floyd's death, and St. Paul's businesses are now targeted by looters.

Floyd, 46, died Sunday night outside Cup Foods, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes. The store owner told Up News Info that he called 911 on Floyd because he had tried to buy a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to activate the National Guard to "help protect the safety of Minnesotans and keep the peace after the death of George Floyd."

The looting spread to St. Paul early Thursday afternoon, centered on University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood. Police have been colliding with looters and protesters for hours.

Tear gas deployed in St. Paul. My mini scene update. My amazing partner @Icemantalk is capturing the scene through tear gas. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eHfZUxwH0z – Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

The looting spread throughout the city Thursday night, with businesses on Grand Avenue targeted.

First Grand Avenue Liquors was destroyed and looted about an hour ago. Close to Grand and Victoria. They're coming up for tonight. This rock broke one of the windows. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eOOJcRXiiJ – Erin Hassanzadeh Up News Info (@erinreportsTV) May 29, 2020

Several companies in the Twin Cities have closed and closed in anticipation of continued unrest and looting, including the post offices of the Mall of America, Rosedale Center and St. Paul. Metro Transit also suspended all buses and light rail operation.

Dozens gathered in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night at the Hennepin County Government Center to demand justice for Floyd, before marching down Marquette Avenue.

The crowd at the Government Center is now marching through downtown Minneapolis. They are moving along the Nicollet shopping center. Just marching and singing. Without violence. #GeorgeFloyd #Up News Info pic.twitter.com/nDurKqyR6o – Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 28, 2020

Protests outside the Minneapolis Police Precinct Third Building on Wednesday night turned into a fierce and deadly riot, with dozens of businesses looted along East Lake Street, including a Target store and supermarket. Cub Foods. At least 15 fires were also intentionally started, including at an AutoZone store, Wendy's restaurant, and an affordable housing complex that was under construction. All three completely burned.

Police and rioters traded rubber bullets and tear gas canisters with the variety of projectiles launched by rioters, which attacked officers, the compound's third building, and squad cars. Businesses several miles west on Lake Street also reported looting, including in the Uptown neighborhood.

The East Lake Street business owner is now in police custody after allegedly shooting to death an alleged looter during the chaos on Wednesday night.

Protesters also gathered for the third day outside Chauvin's Oakdale home. Six people were arrested outside their residence on Wednesday night for illegal gathering.

Chauvin was fired Monday by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, along with the other three officers involved: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Thao was seen standing between Chauvin and the passers-by who were filming the encounter, while Lane and J. Alexander Kueng helped contain the handcuffed Floyd, who repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and begged for his life.

Several lawmakers and politicians, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for the arrest of the four officers and the speedy filing of criminal charges. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday night that he was not ready to do so.

"We are going to investigate (Floyd's death) as quickly, as thoroughly and completely as justice requires," Freeman said. “Sometimes that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this well. "

