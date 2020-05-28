Turtle crashes into driver's windshield on highway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLc25e87fb617ade0521978e40b66f974f14% %MINIFYHTMLc25e87fb617ade0521978e40b66f974f14%

– A woman in Georgia was "literally in shock,quot; after a turtle flew across the road and through her windshield, nearly hitting her brother in the face.

Latonya Lark was driving north on the Harry S. Truman Parkway in Savannah on May 19 with her brother, Kevin Grant, in the front passenger seat, when "out of nowhere, something is flying at them."

"I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a brick," he told CNN. "I said to my brother, 'OMG, there is a brick flying across the road.' As soon as I said that, it hit my vehicle. It scared me so much that it sounded like a bomb exploded and the glass fell on my brother." .

The turtle was trapped in the middle of the windshield. Lark said that if he hadn't slowed down when he did, he could have gone completely through the windshield and hit his brother in the face, "probably beheading him."

"I just remember protecting myself while my sister was yelling my name," Grant told CNN. "After the turtle hit the glass, he was literally in shock and kept driving. I was covered in blood and I was telling him to calm down and call 911. "

Fortunately, Grant only suffered minor cuts to the broken glass.

Lark and Grant think that another driver must have hit the turtle, causing it to fly toward their car.

"Whoever hit that turtle had to have been flying," Lark told WSAV.

The turtle, which initially survived the accident, was taken to the Oatland Island Wildlife Center, where it succumbed to its injuries.