Turn off for days at Oakland RV Park for homeless people amid heat wave – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Electricity has been turned off at Oakland's secure trailer park for homeless people for five days amid a heat wave.

%MINIFYHTML29bf6954ba157db30153e2a0bae165b514% %MINIFYHTML29bf6954ba157db30153e2a0bae165b514%

The interruption caused a cancer survivor with a heart condition to not have a constant supply of oxygen.

Gina Shook was staying in the trailer park known as Operation HomeBase. On Wednesday night, on the 5th of using her emergency oxygen supply, she called for help and was transported by ambulance to Highland Hospital.

"Well, everything was fine until Saturday of last weekend because the electricity went out, we're like, what's going on?" Shook said.

Shook is one of 130 homeless people left behind in this RV park during the coronavirus pandemic. Trailers were originally donated by the state to help curb the homeless crisis in January, but as COVID-19 spread, they were reassigned to the city's most vulnerable.

%MINIFYHTML29bf6954ba157db30153e2a0bae165b515%

"These are for our older adults, our medically vulnerable who we know are most susceptible to the virus," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a press conference on May 5.

Earlier this month, Mayor Schaaf explained why it took four months to get people into these trailers.

"We take the time and expense to connect these trailers to the sewer and water so that they not only serve us during this pandemic, but can be used for the long term," Schaaf said.

Now with a heat wave, the power grid in the trailer park seems to be overwhelmed. Shook worries if it is safe to return.

"Well if I run out of oxygen too long I will go into respiratory failure and die," Shook said.

The city of Oakland did not respond to requests for comment until Wednesday night.