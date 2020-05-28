Turbulence from Flight Refunds – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML1dfb1bd0eb930c17999a698e0ba09a4c13%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With thousands of flights canceled, airlines are short on cash, and some passengers have trouble getting refunds.



Inglewood's Betty Jackson was supposed to fly to New York City with a group of friends in late March. He paid over $ 400 for his round-trip JetBlue flight to JFK.

But then "the city closed completely," Jackson said. "The flight never took off."

With the flight canceled, Jackson asked JetBlue to return his money. Instead, he says they reimbursed his $ 58 luggage for free and offered him a flight voucher.

"This was a group trip," he said. "I don't want to travel alone, I'm sixty-eight and I don't want to travel alone."

Scott Keyes, founder of ScottsCheapFlights.com, says that when an airline cancels your flight, you are owed a cash refund.

The problem with Jackson's refund is that she called to cancel her reservation before the airline canceled the flight.



"If the airline is canceling the flight, then you are owed a cash refund," Keyes said. "If you cancel it voluntarily, you will only receive a travel voucher."

According to the US Department of Transportation. In the US, airlines are required to provide a "quick refund,quot; when the airline cancels the scheduled flight or makes a "significant change in schedule,quot;.

"Usually if it's more than two hours, it's almost always significant enough, or if you took a nonstop flight and you were switched to a connecting flight," Keyes said.

The Department of Transportation was inundated with 20,000 airline passenger complaints in April, about 13 times the norm.

Keyes says there are three things passengers can do to defend themselves: call back multiple times, not take no for an answer, and dispute the charge with their credit card company.

JetBlue says Betty would have gotten a full refund if she hadn't canceled before them. The company says its vouchers are valid for two years, even with non-refundable tickets, and that the company follows all federal guidelines.