Trump's tweet throws debate over House surveillance into chaos

%MINIFYHTMLf72580f178fb41457207b235587d269213%

President Donald Trump launched efforts to renew a controversial Patriot Act provision in crisis on Tuesday night with a cheep Calling on Republican House members to reject the espionage legislation that will be voted on this week. It is the latest setback for a bill that has been embroiled in controversy for months.

The provision, known as Section 215, was first approved in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks. It gives the federal government broad powers to obtain "anything tangible," including "books, records, documents, documents, and other items," without a court order.

This power is not supposed to be used for ordinary criminal cases, only for foreign intelligence operations. But it has been abused in the past. Most notably, Section 215 was used to compile records of every phone call made in the United States over several years. The NSA eventually ended the program under sustained pressure from civil liberties groups.

Section 215 expired in March, and Congress has been working to renew it. The House of Representatives passed the renewal legislation in March. The Senate approved its own version earlier this month. But the Senate version differed from the House version, which requires another House vote before it can become law.

Privacy advocates have been pushing to amend the bill once again. As we reported yesterday, the House is expected to vote on an amendment that would provide new privacy protections for Americans' search and browsing history records. A similar amendment in the Senate failed by a single vote; 59 senators voted in favor, just below the supermajority of 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster.

Trump adds confusion to legislative fight

That brings us to last night, when President Trump asked Republicans to reject the legislation:

I hope that all Republican House members vote NO on FISA until our country can determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in the history of the United States took place! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The "biggest political, criminal and subversive scandal in the history of the United States,quot; is apparently a reference to allegations that the FBI acted inappropriately when it investigated Trump's campaign associates during the 2016 election. Theoretically, Trump He is now in charge of the FBI, CIA, and other intelligence agencies. But he has continued to view them with suspicion. He has increasingly focused on these issues in recent months, coining the term "Obamagate,quot; to describe his predecessor's alleged mismanagement of investigations into Michael Flynn and other Trump associates.

%MINIFYHTMLf72580f178fb41457207b235587d269215%

The practical result of Trump's tweet is that any type of Section 215 legislation is less likely to pass Congress. It seems unlikely that the controversy over the 2016 campaign and related investigations will be resolved this year, which is why Trump is effectively calling for the renewal of Section 215 to be suspended indefinitely.

That's a stance that puts him at odds with several Republicans in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. At the same time, Trump is not necessarily aligning with figures like Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Who have tried to add new privacy protections to search and navigation records. It's unclear if Trump really wants Section 215 permanently repealed or if he's just using the legislative debate as an excuse to tweet about one of his favorite subjects.

Something similar happened two years ago. In January 2018, the Trump White House was officially supporting legislation to renew another foreign surveillance power that was due to expire. But in the midst of the debate, possibly after watching a Fox News segment on the legislation, Trump posted a tweet that contradicted the official White House line and suggested that FISA powers had been used to spy on the Trump administration. A couple of hours later, after a frantic meeting with his national security advisers, Trump posted a follow-up tweet expressing his support for the FISA legislation.

Wyden withdrew support for a House privacy amendment

Meanwhile, Senator Wyden announced Tuesday night that he was withdrawing his support for the House search-and-search privacy amendment to be voted on this week. He supported the amendment earlier that day on Tuesday. But he changed his mind after Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and an ally of intelligence agencies, suggested he would provide less robust privacy protections for search and navigation than Wyden had waited.

Schiff's comments were significant because they came hours after Schiff had drafted the text of the amendment with his co-sponsor, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). Yesterday, we quoted a statement by Lofgren alleging that the amendment would protect Americans from "incidental,quot; collection of search and navigation records. But Schiff's own comments to The New York Times suggested a weaker interpretation of the text. And particularly given Schiff's role in drafting the text, Wyden feared that the courts would follow Schiff's reading of the amendment rather than Lofgren's.

Wyden is asking the House to vote on his own amendment, which got 59 votes in the Senate earlier this month. And if that amendment is not added to the bill, it is asking the House to reject the entire package.

Privacy advocates have an unusual amount of leverage here. Typically, advocates of surveillance try to push for renewals of the espionage legislation just before the previous legislation expires, a tactic that is difficult for opponents to counter fears of terrorist attacks. But now that Section 215 has expired for a couple of months, it's hard to create the same sense of urgency. If Congress does nothing, Section 215 will disappear forever. And that could well suit privacy hawks in Congress.