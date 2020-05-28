Trump's plan to celebrate space launch affects climate

%MINIFYHTML89df5fe08dfc08f0d8647f78c4d2984511%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's plan to celebrate the first space launch of American astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade on Wednesday was affected when the mission was postponed at the last minute due to bad weather. But the president said he plans to return to Florida for Saturday's rescheduled launch.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Cape Canaveral in a constant drizzle more than an hour before 4:33 p.m. EDT take off. But authorities announced shortly before the scheduled launch that it would have to be postponed.

"Thanks to @NASA and @SpaceX for their hard work and leadership," Trump tweeted shortly after beginning his flight back to Washington. "Hope to get back to you on Saturday!"

Trump toured part of the Kennedy Space Center shortly after his arrival on the Florida coast and offered good wishes to the astronauts, who were already on the rocket.

"Good luck and may God be with you," Trump said. "It is a dangerous business, but they are the best there is."

But with only 16 minutes to countdown, the launch was eliminated due to lightning danger. Trump immediately went to Air Force One and scrapped plans to comment at the space center.

It was Trump's last visit to a major battlefield state of 2020 when the President emerges from his White House bubble and expands his travel itinerary. Earlier this month, Trump visited Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, all the states he narrowly won in 2016.

Trump used those trips to highlight the making of fans and personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, but also to mock Joe Biden, his Democratic rival for the presidency, and the Obama administration.

Trump's reelection prospects largely depend on winning Florida's 29 electoral votes. The state left by 1.2 percentage points in 2016. Four years earlier, Democrat Barack Obama won it by just 0.9 percentage points.

Trump is encouraging states to loosen restrictions on economic activity put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But many older people worry that steps to improve the economy will put them in danger.

A Quinnipiac University poll last month found Florida's older voters were divided over Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with 47% saying they approved and 50% disapproval. Eighty-four percent of older people said they are at least somewhat concerned that they or someone they know is infected with the coronavirus, including 53% who said they were very concerned.

The two astronauts to test SpaceX's new SpaceX rocket are retired Marine Col. Doug Hurley, 53, who will be in charge of launch and landing, while Air Force Col. Bob Behnken, 49, a mechanical engineer with six spacewalks on his resume. , will supervise the encounter and docking at the International Space Station.

Vice President Mike Pence, who traveled to Florida before Trump for the launch, briefly met with the families of the astronauts. Pence, wearing a face mask, was also on hand to cheer on Hurley and Behnken before they headed from Neil Armstrong's pay and operations facility to the launch pad hours before the scheduled takeoff. Thunder was heard in the distance before astronauts were loaded into Teslas with NASA logos for the 9-mile (14-kilometer) journey to the launch pad. The vice president said he also plans to return to Florida on Saturday to be available for the rescheduled launch.

During the Trump tour, neither the president nor the vice president was masked, nor was most of his entourage.

Pence also visited Launch Complex 34, the site of the 1967 Apollo 1 disaster that killed three astronauts when a fire broke out in their command module during pretests. The vice president and his wife, Karen, placed flowers on a memorial plaque honoring the fallen astronauts.

Since US shuttles are no longer in use, the United States has had to rely on Russia to travel to the International Space Station. SpaceX would be the first private company to put astronauts into orbit, something accomplished by just three countries: Russia, the United States, and China.

Astronauts were scheduled to take off from launch pad 39A, the same one that Apollo astronauts used to reach the moon.

Madhani reported from Chicago.