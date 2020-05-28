Trump tweets about "Big Day,quot; for social media; Tech companies fear what's next – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML80f376447650161e5edf26557a0ea78e13%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Bay Area tech giants, Facebook and Twitter, fired shots from both sides of the political spectrum on Thursday as they prepared for a possible executive order by President Donald Trump to monitor political messages. on their platforms.

A day after the Twitter fact check mark from two Trump posts sparked the president's ire, he opened the day by tweeting, "This will be a great day for social media and SKILL!"

There was a growing expectation that Trump would use his executive powers on Thursday to issue an order related to social media.

If Facebook and Twitter executives expected Democrats to function as a buffer for the president's criticism, those hopes were dashed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who voiced her own concerns about the role of social media in the next elections.

"It is a scandalous situation," Pelosi said during a morning press conference. "While Twitter is testing what the President says about the vote, they still don't take away the misrepresentations the President is exposing about the death of a gentleman whose wife died … So yes, we like that Twitter put its verification of made to the President, but he seems to be selective, very selective. "

"Of course, you know my point of view on this and I have said it before: Facebook, all of them, have to do with making money. Their business model is to make money at the expense of the truth and the facts they know. And they defend That. I think Facebook has made billions of dollars during this time when people are so dependent on social media. And they have testified that they have no responsibility for the truth. "

When asked about increased regulation, Pelosi said: “What everyone is is someone who is avoiding taxes and regulation. And that's what it's all about … All they want is not to pay taxes, they got their tax exemption in 2017, the tax scam that gave all the advantages to the high-end and they don't want to be regulated. So they are pleased with the White House. "

He particularly pointed to comments from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broadcast on Fox News on Wednesday.

"You see what Facebook (CEO Mark) Zuckerberg is saying today about all of this," he said. "It simply complains: tax cuts, without regulation, our business model is to misrepresent the facts and be a platform to do that and try to hide under freedom of expression."

In his Fox broadcast comments, Zuckerberg seemed to criticize Twitter's fact-checking actions.

"We have a different policy than, I think, Twitter on this," said Zuckerberg. "I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online."

Hours later, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey seemed to dismiss the claim, saying that tagging tweets with fact checks does not make the social media company an "arbiter of truth."

“Our intention is to connect the points of the conflicting statements and display the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves. Greater transparency on our part is critical so that people can clearly see why behind our actions, "Dorsey tweeted Wednesday night.

Others were even more direct. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, former Twitter executive Jason Goldman called Zuckerberg's statement to Fox News a "bad date," adding: "Going to Fox to hit Twitter in defense of Trump is really a move." Good looking for everyone involved. "

Public clashes between the two companies pushed aside the unified front that the tech industry tried to portray in the way it handles misinformation.

The Trump tweets in question falsely claimed that the California governor was mailing ballots to "anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." Twitter tagged them with a message urging users to "Get information about mail ballots."

The Twitter message is directly linked to a curated data verification page, filled with journalists and summaries of news articles that discredit the claim.

Facebook decided to do nothing, despite identical posts appearing on the platform. The company previously said that politicians are exempt from its third-party fact-checking program.

