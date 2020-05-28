Trump Stone's ally won't need to go to prison quarantine site

%MINIFYHTML5cb87134fe9b573c9ffcefeecefacc9c13%

WASHINGTON (AP) – In late June, he will be inmate number 19579-104.

But Roger Stone, a longtime confidante of President Donald Trump, will begin his prison sentence without complying with a Bureau of Prisons directive that newly convicted inmates be sent to a federal quarantine site.

Last week, the agency said it would "prosecute all newly convicted inmates at the Office through one of three quarantine sites,quot; or at a federal detention center. But that will not be the case for Stone.

Prison Office spokeswoman Sue Allison told The Associated Press that Stone is supposed to turn himself in to the Prison Office before June 30 and that he will not be required to go to a quarantine facility. That's because he is giving up voluntarily, he said. The agency has a waiver for those who surrender voluntarily, absolving them from the requirement of being sent to a quarantine site, a policy designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has exploded in the federal prison system. The exception was not set out in the policy the agency released last week.

Advocates have raised alarms for years about the racial disparities in so-called "voluntary surrenders,quot; that generally occur in cases with special circumstances or involve rich or high-profile defendants.

Stone will need to quarantine for 14 days in the prison where he surrenders, Allison said. The agency will not say where he will serve his prison sentence.

As of Thursday, 4,979 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 since late March; The Bureau of Prisons has said 3,232 had recovered. At least 60 inmates have died.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons' coronavirus response has raised alarm among advocates and lawmakers about whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the approximately 137,000 inmates who spend time in federal facilities.

And even though officials have emphasized that infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared to outside, high numbers of inmates examined are showing positive results, signs that COVID-19 cases remain untested. discover.

Stone's ability to circumvent the quarantine site rule is likely to ignite inquiries from Democratic lawmakers and prison advocates who have expressed concern over the appearance that the Bureau of Prisons has been loosening its rules to assist allies of the president and high profile prisoners.

Former Trump campaign president Paul Manafort was released from prison for home confinement earlier this month to serve the remainder of his home prison sentence, despite failing to meet the bureau's criteria. to be considered a priority for home confinement. And Trump's personal lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen was also released from federal prison last week on leave and is expected to transition to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence on campaign financial fraud charges and lying to the Congress.

The Bureau of Prisons has disputed that it is giving preferential treatment to high-profile inmates and has said that more than 2,400 inmates have been moved to their home since March 26, when Attorney General William Barr first issued a memorandum ordering an increase in usage. home confinement. More than 1,200 more people have been approved and are in the process of being launched, the agency said.

Stone was convicted in November of seven counts of an indictment accusing him of lying to Congress, manipulating a witness, and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign was coordinated with Russia to end the 2016 election.

He was the sixth assistant or adviser to Trump to be convicted of the charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Before his February 20 sentence, Justice Department leaders withdrew from his initial recommendation just hours after Trump tweeted his disgust at the recommendation for up to nine years in prison, saying it had been too harsh. The move led to a brief outbreak between Attorney General Willam Barr and Trump.

Stone was sentenced to serve more than three years in prison plus two years probation and a $ 20,000 fine.

This story has been corrected to show that Stone must surrender before June 30, not May 30.