During a time of unrest in the United States, Trump decided to go after social media companies after he had a problem with Twitter to verify some of his tweets.

He signed an executive order Thursday, cracking down on "censorship,quot; of social media platforms, in a move critics widely viewed as retaliation for Twitter's decision to put fact-check tags on their tweets.

The executive order targets companies that have been granted liability protection through the Communications Decency Law, according to CNBC. Donnie is essentially threatening to take away that protection, which basically prevents social media companies from being sued for much of the content posted by others who use their sites.

"I am signing an executive order to protect and defend freedom of expression and the rights of the American people," Trump said. "Currently, social media giants like Twitter are receiving an unprecedented shield of responsibility based on the theory that they are a neutral platform, that they are not."

Trump's tweets from a few days ago prompted Twitter, for the first time, to add warning links inviting readers to "get the facts," after Donnie made claims about the fraudulent mail vote.

Without congressional action, however, there are limits to what Trump can do with the executive order, but he said he intends to seek legislation in addition to the order.

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department would seek to sue social media companies, saying the statute "has been extended far beyond its original intent.

The order would push the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish new rules on the protections of some websites under the statute. It would also encourage the Federal Trade Commission to take action against companies that engage in "misleading,quot; communication acts.

While Barr said Trump's order does not repeal Section 230, Trump added shortly thereafter: "One of the things we can do … is to remove or completely change (Section) 230."

